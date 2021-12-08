What James Kennedy & Raquel Leviss' Vanderpump Rules Co-Stars Really Think of Their Breakup

Watch : "Vanderpump Rules" Stars James Kennedy & Raquel Leviss SPLIT

A shocking split.

Vanderpump Rules stars Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval did not see James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss' split coming.

In fact, as Ariana revealed during Bravo's Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday, Dec. 7, she was "absolutely floored" when she first discovered her friends and co-stars were calling off their engagement.

James and Raquel announced the news themselves on Sunday, Dec. 5, but Andy Cohen revealed that he and the Vanderpump Rules cast learned of the break-up while filming the season nine reunion.

"We were just at Disneyland with them like two days before that and I never would've thought anything was amiss," Ariana added on WWHL. "So it was very shocking."

Tom felt the same, describing the split as "probably the most surprising moment that we've had on Vanderpump Rules, like, in years."

Do either of the reality TV personalities think James and Raquel's break-up is permanent, though?