1,000-lb. Sisters' Tammy Takes On Her Family Over a Wheelchair Dispute

The tense times keep on rolling for 1,000-lb. Sisters' star Tammy.

After butting heads with her sister Amy and her aide over a weight loss plan, Tammy is now taking the heat to a family vacation in an exclusive clip from TLC's 1,000-lb. Sisters, airing Monday, Jan. 10.

Tammy's other sister Amanda encourages Tammy to use an electric wheelchair for more "mobility and freedom," but Tammy is having difficulty adjusting to the new device—despite her family calling it a "blessing."

"It was a little difficult using the electric wheelchair," Tammy explains in a confessional. "I don't know what the heck's going on, I don't know what to do. I've never used one. Plus, I didn't want the thing in the first place. So I'm wondering if this is for me, or is it for them?"

Over lunch, Amanda says that she's "really grateful" Tammy is using the new wheelchair on their trip.