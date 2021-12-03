Why 1,000-lb. Sisters' Tammy Refuses to Workout

Watch : "1000-lb Sisters" Exclusive: Tammy Refuses to Exercise

Don't test Tammy.

During an exclusive sneak peek at Monday's episode of TLC's 1,000-lb. Sisters, airing Dec. 6, Tammy calls her nurse Tisa "crazy" for encouraging exercise ahead of her weight loss surgery.

"What are we going to do today?" Tisa asks Tammy. "The weather is good outside today. Let's think about that walk."

In a confessional, Tisa explains that it's her goal to get Tammy out of that wheelchair, specifically to walk to the mailbox. "I want her to try," Tisa pleads. "But I think she's at a point where she's just scared and maybe a little embarrassed. But it's very important for her to do some kind of mobility."

Similarly, Tammy tells the camera that she doesn't think Tisa fully empathizes with her situation. "I don't think she quite understands what pain tolerance I have and what I go through, just to stand up and go the bathroom," Tammy explains. "I'm not scared of s––t."