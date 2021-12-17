Why 1,000-lb. Sisters' Amy Is Ready For Plastic Surgery

Watch : "1000-Lb Sisters" Peek: Amy Feels Insecure About Excess Skin

She's bringing sexy back.

An exclusive sneak peek at TLC's 1,000-lb. Sisters, airing Monday, Dec. 20, proves that new mom Amy is ready to get her groove back, post-baby and post-weight loss.

"I get so worn out because I'm carrying around so much excess skin," Amy explains, citing that she's currently 260 pounds. "I've been working hard to get this weight off. My ultimate goal is like 150. But now it's like, hard to lose weight. My weight is plateauing."

She continues, "I don't want to be a parent that sits on the sidelines."

Amy is looking to research a plastic surgeon who can operate on her neck, arms and breasts. Her current body makes Amy feel "unattractive." She even admits that she preferred how she looked before weight loss.

"I don't feel sexy with all this skin. I felt more confident when I was 400 pounds but I had a lot of health problems," Amy confesses.