Watch Chip and Joanna Gaines in This Never-Before-Seen Fixer Upper Casting Tape

In honor of their new Magnolia Network on Jan. 5, Chip and Joanna Gaines released a never-before-seen Fixer Upper casting tape. Watch it here!

By Jillian Fabiano Jan 05, 2022 6:53 PMTags
TVCelebritiesChip GainesJoanna GainesFixer Upper
Watch: Chip & Joanna Gaines: Any Couple Can Have What We Have

Chip and Joanna Gaines truly nailed it in this casting tape! 

On Wednesday, Jan. 5, the handy Texan couple released a never-before-seen Fixer-Upper casting video from 2012, in honor of the launch of their new network, Magnolia Network. In the video, a baby-faced Chip and Joanna introduce themselves, their company and what they're all about: buying and flipping homes, of course.

"This is a typical flip that we do," Joanna says in the video, standing outside of a home in Waco, Texas. "It's one of those homes that sit in a neighborhood, that's very traditional and established."

"Do you think our on-screen chemistry is coming out?" Chip asks Joanna in the clip.

The clip continues with Joanna showing a building "where it all started" called Magnolia Homes. The pair purchased it when they first got married, and Joanna used it as a gift shop to sell home goods and unique finds. 

And to really hammer it home? The clip closes with Chip sitting on a toilet seat asking, "How could you not want to watch this show?"

photos
Chip & Joanna Gaines' Sweetest Family Snaps

And it looks like the pair is taking on the DIY Network as another fixer upper.

The duo has rebranded the existing DIY Network as the Magnolia Network, beginning with the debut of Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, on Jan. 5. The channel is now home to all existing Magnolia Network series, such as Mind for DesignMagnolia Table With Joanna Gaines, The Lost Kitchen, The Johnnyswim Show, Home Work, Zoe Bakes, Restoration Road with Clint Harp and Family Dinner

Along with the original content, the network will also feature DIY fan favorite programs such as This Old HouseThe French Chef and Ask This Old House.

Watch Chip and Joanna work their renovation magic when Magnolia Network premieres Jan. 5 at 6 pm with the cable premiere of Fixer Upper: Welcome Home

