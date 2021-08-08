2020 Tokyo OlympicsMeghan MarkleCelebs on VacationShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Fix Up Your Home With Joanna Gaines' Fall Hearth & Hand Drop

The Magnolia co-founder teamed up with Target to create the coziest collection of homegoods that will get you excited for sweater weather.

Whenever our space needs a refresh we look to Joanna Gaines

The Fixer Upper star is truly the ultimate resource for making any house a home. While we wish she could come over and work her magic on our space, her Target collection, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, is the next best thing. And today, the fall collection dropped!

From cozy throw blankets and ceramic kitchenware to furniture and entertaining essentials, Hearth & Hand's latest drop is making us excited for sweater weather. In addition to the collection being affordable, we love how the pieces compliment various aesthetics.

While it's hard to pick favorites, we rounded up 10 pieces that we think you'll like, too. Scroll below to check out our picks!

Large 85oz Glazed Stoneware Pitcher

Perfect for entertaining or showcasing a bouquet of flowers, this pitcher will look so chic on your dining table.

$20
Target

Broken Stripes Knotted Fringe Throw Blanket Black/Cream

Add texture to your space with this cozy throw blanket.

$30
Target

Stoneware & Glass Covered Cake Stand

Although you don't have to ask us twice for a slice of cake, this cake stand will make any cake or dessert look even more enticing.

$30
Target

Find Beauty & Find Rest 10oz Stackable Stoneware Mug Set

Your morning cup of coffee just got a lot cuter! These dishwasher- and microwave-safe mugs will come in handy when you have guests spend the night.

$10
Target

Library Bookshelves Jigsaw Puzzle 950pc

Get the whole family in on the fun with this 950-piece jigsaw puzzle.

$13
Target

Puzzle Accessory Board - Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia

If you get the puzzle, you have to get this convenient puzzle board to keep your pieces organized. Plus, it allows you to move the puzzle while it's in progress.

$60
Target

Wood & Cane Transitional Writing Desk - Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia

Revamp your home office with this wood and cane desk. We can't believe it's only $180!

$180
Target

Stoneware Exposed Rim Dessert Plate Cinnamon - Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia

If your go-to set of plates is looking dated, stock up on these sleek plates.

$5/Plate
Target

Matte Stoneware Paddle Serve Board Gray - Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia

Up your charcuterie board game with this chic paddle serving board!

$13
Target

Round Wood Pedestal Accent Table - Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia

The perfect side table does exist! 

$110
Target

Wood Burning Steel Fire Pit Black - Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia

This fire pit is a sure way to up the cozy factor of your outdoor space.

$115
Target

Ready for more home must-haves? Check out these items to bring the coastal look home.

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

