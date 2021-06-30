Chip and Joanna Gaines Respond to Their Harshest Critics Ahead of Network Launch

Watch : Chip & Joanna Gaines: Any Couple Can Have What We Have

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines aren't staying quiet anymore.

Despite being two of HGTV's biggest stars, the faces behind the hit series Fixer Upper try their best to avoid interviews and press opportunities.

But in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, both Chip and Joanna spoke candidly about fame and addressed some of the accusations they have faced while transforming homes.

According to Joanna, some of the headlines and rumors about her were so inaccurate that it left her wanting to speak out and set the record straight.

"Sometimes I'm like, ‘Can I just make a statement?' The accusations that get thrown at you, like you're a racist or you don't like people in the LGBTQ community, that's the stuff that really eats my lunch—because it's so far from who we really are," she told the publication. "That's the stuff that keeps me up."

According to THR, same-sex couples were never featured on the original Fixer Upper. Joanna and Chip also previously filmed a conversation with a local pastor who has openly denounced LGBTQ rights.