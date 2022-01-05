Chris Evans Might Be Singin' in the Rain With This Iconic Next Role

Watch : Chris Evans' "Not Another Teen Movie": Live From E! Rewind

Chris Evans is trading in his Captain America shield for a pair of dancing shoes.



The 40-year-old is in talks to play the role of legendary actor Gene Kelly in an upcoming untitled film, Variety, citing a source close to the project, reports. The movie—based on an idea originated from Chris—supposedly will follow a 12-year-old boy, who works on the MGM Lot in the 1950s, as he finds an imaginary friend in Gene while working on his newest film.



It's worth noting that Gene—he died in 1996 at age 83—starred in some of the most memorable musicals of the 1940s and 1950s including Anchors Aweigh and Singin' in the Rain, cementing his triple threat status as an actor, singer and dancer. So yeah, fans may very well see Chris showcase his best vocal chops and elevated footwork.



Although a studio isn't attached to the movie quite yet, Chris is set to produce alongside Rian Johnson's and Ram Bergman's T-Street Productions. The project will serve as a reunion between the three, who worked together on the 2019 movie Knives Out.