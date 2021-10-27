Chris Evans Fulfills His Childhood Dream in Animated Buzz Lightyear Film

Watch : Lizzo Wants to Act With Chris Evans in "The Bodyguard" Remake

Chris Evans' dreams have reached infinity and beyond!

In his latest role, Captain America himself portrays another familiar hero, Buzz Lightyear, in Disney and Pixar's Lightyear. After the trailer dropped on Wednesday, Oct. 27, the 40-year-old shared his excitement with the world on social media.

"Animated movie [sic] were an enormous part of my childhood. They were my escape. My adventures. My dreams," he wrote in a tweet.

"They were my first window into the magic of storytelling and performing. To @pixar and @AngusMacLane: ‘Thank you' doesn't even come close #Lightyear."

The star attached his full statement to the tweet. It said in part, "The phrase ‘a dream come true' gets thrown around a lot, but I've never meant it more in my life," it read.

"Anyone who knows me knows that my love for animated films runs deep. I can't believe that I get to be a part of the Pixar family and work with these truly brilliant artists who tell stories unlike anyone else. Watching them work is nothing short of magic. I pinch myself every day."