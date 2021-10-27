Vote Now

2021 People's Choice Awards
People's Choice AwardsHalloweenBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Chris Evans Fulfills His Childhood Dream in Animated Buzz Lightyear Film

Chris Evans is living his best Disney dream as the star of Pixar's latest film Lightyear. Get ready for blast off with the trailer.

By Tionah Lee Oct 27, 2021 5:21 PMTags
DisneyChris EvansPixarCelebrities
Watch: Lizzo Wants to Act With Chris Evans in "The Bodyguard" Remake

Chris Evans' dreams have reached infinity and beyond!

In his latest role, Captain America himself portrays another familiar hero, Buzz Lightyear, in Disney and Pixar's Lightyear. After the trailer dropped on Wednesday, Oct. 27, the 40-year-old shared his excitement with the world on social media.

"Animated movie [sic] were an enormous part of my childhood. They were my escape. My adventures. My dreams," he wrote in a tweet.

"They were my first window into the magic of storytelling and performing. To @pixar and @AngusMacLane: ‘Thank you' doesn't even come close #Lightyear."  

The star attached his full statement to the tweet. It said in part, "The phrase ‘a dream come true' gets thrown around a lot, but I've never meant it more in my life," it read.

"Anyone who knows me knows that my love for animated films runs deep. I can't believe that I get to be a part of the Pixar family and work with these truly brilliant artists who tell stories unlike anyone else. Watching them work is nothing short of magic. I pinch myself every day."

photos
Chris Evans' Greatest Roles

Lightyear, which is set to take orbit to theatres in 2022, tells the origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the Space Ranger who inspired the toy in the Toy Story, originally voiced by Tim Allen.

Trending Stories

1

Adam Levine Addresses Criticism of His Reaction to Fan Grabbing Him

2

Chris Evan's Childhood Dreams Come True with role in Lightyear

3

Khloe Kardashian's Daughter Looks "Not So Little" in Dad Tristan's Pic

The action-packed trailer shows Buzz at a training facility where he works his way to the first moment he puts on his iconic suit.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Ahead of the trailer's release, Disney and Pixar teased the arrival on social media. "To infinity and…Experience the origin story of a Space Ranger in Disney and Pixar's #Lightyear, in theatres Summer 2022."

Keep dreaming and check out the full trailer for Lightyear above!

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Adam Levine Addresses Criticism of His Reaction to Fan Grabbing Him

2

Chris Evan's Childhood Dreams Come True with role in Lightyear

3

Khloe Kardashian's Daughter Looks "Not So Little" in Dad Tristan's Pic

4

Why Elle Almost Attended Different Law School in Legally Blonde

5

2021 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominees