Ryan Gosling Shares Rare Glimpse Into Family Life With His and Eva Mendes' Kids

How Ryan Gosling Changed Eva Mendes' Mind on Having Kids

You might fall even more in crazy, stupid, love with Ryan Gosling after hearing him talk about his private life with Eva Mendes and their two daughters, Esmeralda, 7, and Amada, 5.

The 41-year-old actor gave fans a glimpse into their family's world during a recent interview with British GQ.

The topic came up while discussing the subject of time, with the La La Land star noting it's "something I think about a lot now" and that his "kids are growing up so fast I need to keep an eye on the clock in a way I never used to." And like many parents, Gosling said he and fellow actor Mendes spend a lot of their time trying to keep their kids entertained, which was especially challenging during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

"Our kids were at a difficult age not to be able to see other kids and interact with people, even though Eva and I did our best," he told the magazine, adding he and Mendes seemed to do "more acting in quarantine than in our films. Tougher crowd, though."