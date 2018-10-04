Ryan Gosling Shares the Hilarious Reason He Was Constantly Approached at His Mom's Wedding

Ryan Gosling got a lot of attention at his mother's wedding—but not for the reason you'd think.

The 37-year-old actor told the hilarious story on Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Because the groom is from Rome, the couple decided to tie the knot in Italy. Gosling had the opportunity to meet many of his new stepfather's family members and had several women approach him on the big day. However, they seemed more focused on the event's menu than his celebrity status.

"There was a lot of, during the service, like these wonderful older Italian women just whispering to me about food," Gosling told host Jimmy Kimmel. "So, at one point, this woman said, 'There's a tortellini in the freezer!'"

In fact, this woman was one of several "food spies" in attendance.

"Then later on, almost towards the vows, another woman said, 'There's a smoked mozzarella in the fridge,'" he recalled. "And then another woman went, 'It's from Naples.'"

However, Gosling seemed to appreciate these insider tips. The Notebook star said the mozzarella tasted "like an angel crying on your tongue."