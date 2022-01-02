Here’s Why Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Celebrated New Year's Apart

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott kicked off the New Year a little differently from before.
The couple, whose relationship has reportedly been in turmoil for quite some time after 15 years of marriage, celebrated the holidays apart from each other.
According to Tori's Instagram, she took a trip to Lake Arrowhead, Calif. and enjoyed New Year's Eve with her and Dean's five children: Liam Aaron, 14, Stella Doreen, 13, Hattie Margaret, 10, Finn Davey, 9, and Beau Dean, 4.
"The kiddos and I were so excited to continue our family tradition since my oldest were babies," the Beverly Hills, 90210 star captioned her Instagram on Jan. 1, alongside a sweet photo that showed the family at the Lake Arrowhead Resort and Spa. "My parents used to bring my brother and I here growing up. I wanted my kids to continue that tradition. I can't wait for my kids to bring their kids here one day!"
In a separate post, the Stori Telling author shared another candid snapshot of her children smiling from ear to ear and dressed up in snow gear.
"My 5 little cuties snowbound...," Tori wrote. "In Lake Arrowhead Village. Same pic I've taken for 13 years."
She continued, "Love my big beautiful family. They teach me everyday how to be the human I want to be. Love you Liam @liammcdermott2007, Stella @stella_mcdermott08, Hattie, Finn, and Beau."
Although Dean was noticeably missing from the family trip, there was a reason for his absence. The actor took to Instagram on New Year's Day to reveal that he was feeling under the weather.
"Happy New year Everyone!!! I'm down but not out!!" his message read. "Pneumonia sucks, but I'm not going to let it dampen my spirits!! I hope your 2022 is full of love, light and prosperity. Much love to you all."
Alongside his caption, Dean said in a video that he was "sick as a dog," adding, "2022 is gonna be awesome. 2022, we're gonna get through."
This isn't the first time in recent months the Canadian actor has been missing from family holiday activities. Ahead of Thanksgiving Day, Tori shared the McDermott-Spelling holiday card on Instagram, writing, "Happy Holiday... With love, from our farm to your family home! xoxo, Tori & family."
When fans asked why Dean wasn't in the picture, Tori explained, "Fact: @imdeanmcdermott was filming his new feature film in Canada."
Tori and Dean's manager confirmed to E! News that he was filming My Fake Boyfriend, a romantic comedy also starring Sarah Hyland, Dylan Sprouse and Keiynan Lonsdale.
Days later, the couple stepped out for dinner with their kids over Thanksgiving weekend. But despite their family outing, a source close to Tori previousy told E! News there has been trouble in paradise for the two.
"The marriage is over and has been for a very long time now," the insider shared. "Tori has met with her lawyers and is planning to file very soon. She's trying to work it all out and make sure she is financially OK first."
The source added, "It's for the best and has been a long time coming. They have been trying to work it out for years for the sake of the kids but they truly do not get along. They have been sleeping in different rooms for months and haven't considered themselves to be 'married' for a while now. Tori's ready for a fresh new start but is trying to be strategic about it."
Tori and Dean have yet to publicly comment on the speculation surrounding their marital issues.