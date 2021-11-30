Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Step Out for Dinner Amid Marital Troubles

Beverly Hills, 9021...Oh.
After E! News reported that Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's marriage has been in turmoil for a while, the longtime couple stepped out for dinner with their kids during the Thanksgiving weekend.
On Saturday, Nov. 27, the family was seen leaving Ruth's Chris Steak House in Woodland Hills, Calif. The pair, who's been married for 15 years, was photographed walking side-by-side but they didn't show any PDA.
The two also opted for casual attire, with the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress sporting a long-sleeve graphic tee and skin-tight leggings paired with white calf boots and a Gucci fanny pack. Dean, 55, wore a similar outfit, as he rocked a long-sleeve gray shirt and denim pants.
They share kids, Liam Aaron, 14, Stella Doreen, 13, Hattie Margaret, 10, Finn Davey, 9, and Beau Dean, 4.
Tori and Dean's outing comes five days after a source close to the 48-year-old actress told E! News, "The marriage is over and has been for a very long time now."
"Tori has met with her lawyers and is planning to file very soon. She's trying to work it all out and make sure she is financially OK first," the insider revealed. "It's for the best and has been a long time coming."
According to the source, the couple has been "trying to work it out for years for the sake of the kids but they truly do not get along."
"They have been sleeping in different rooms for months and haven't considered themselves to be 'married' for a while now," the insider added. "Tori's ready for a fresh new start but is trying to be strategic about it."
Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, Tori posted a family photo on Instagram that caught the attention of her followers after Dean was noticeably missing from the group. Moreover, she also shared her family's personalized stockings, but Dean's was nowhere to be seen.
"Happy Holiday...," she captioned her message on Nov. 20. "With love, from our farm to your family home! xoxo, Tori & family."
The mom of five responded to fans questioning her husband's absence, writing, "Fact: @imdeanmcdermott was filming his new feature film in Canada."
Tori and Dean's manager confirmed to E! News that the actor was shooting My Fake Boyfriend, a romantic comedy also starring Keiynan Lonsdale, Sarah Hyland and Dylan Sprouse.
But long before the two raised eyebrows on social media, split rumors began to circulate in March after Tori was photographed at a California farmers market without her wedding ring. Dean addressed the speculation head-on during a Sept. 15 interview on The Feminine Warrior Podcast.
"It's just weird that people need to know," he said about their relationship. "'What's going on with Tori and Dean? She's not wearing her ring.' Why do you need to know that? How is that going to affect your day?"
As for why Stori Telling author wasn't wearing her ring? Dean did provide an explanation, sharing, "She took it off because she washed her hands and forgot to put it back on."
While Tori previously dropped hints about where their marriage stood, she dodged a question about their relationship in October. She hasn't publicly commented on their romance since.
This isn't the first time the duo has had trouble in paradise. In 2013, Dean was involved in a cheating scandal that almost ended their marriage completely. He later sought sex-addiction treatment.