Olivia Munn Shares a Tender Moment With Her and John Mulaney's Baby Boy in New Year's Photo

Watch : Olivia Munn & John Mulaney Welcome Baby No. 1 Together

Olivia Munn rang in 2022 with her littlest love by her side as she celebrated her first New Year's holiday as a mom.

On Jan. 1, the 41-year-old actress posted on her Instagram a photo of herself enjoying a tender moment with her and comedian John Mulaney's baby boy, Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. In the pic, mom and son are seen gazing adoringly at each other while lying on a bed. Olivia captioned the image, "Happy New Year."

"Congratulations!" commented Vanessa Bryant, adding a red heart emoji.

Miranda Cosgrove wrote, "This pic," also adding a red heart emoji.

Olivia gave birth to Malcolm, her and John's first child, on Nov. 24, the day before Thanksgiving. On Dec. 24, Christmas Eve, both stars shared photos of their son on Instagram.

"Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney," John wrote at the time. "He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn't even tried seltzer yet. I'm very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays."