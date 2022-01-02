Olivia Munn Shares a Tender Moment With Her and John Mulaney's Baby Boy in New Year's Photo

Olivia Munn rang in 2022 with her littlest love by her side as she celebrated her first New Year's holiday as a mom.
On Jan. 1, the 41-year-old actress posted on her Instagram a photo of herself enjoying a tender moment with her and comedian John Mulaney's baby boy, Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. In the pic, mom and son are seen gazing adoringly at each other while lying on a bed. Olivia captioned the image, "Happy New Year."
"Congratulations!" commented Vanessa Bryant, adding a red heart emoji.
Miranda Cosgrove wrote, "This pic," also adding a red heart emoji.
Olivia gave birth to Malcolm, her and John's first child, on Nov. 24, the day before Thanksgiving. On Dec. 24, Christmas Eve, both stars shared photos of their son on Instagram.
"Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney," John wrote at the time. "He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn't even tried seltzer yet. I'm very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays."
The actress wrote, "My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays."
Last week, just before the New Year's holiday, Olivia posted pics of John in a kitchen, playing with Malcolm by having him sit in a steamer pot, writing, "Lol, daddy's new báhn bao recipe."
Olivia and John first sparked dating rumors in May 2020, the same month his split from his wife Anna Marie Tendler was made public. The following September, he said on Late Night With Seth Meyers, "In the spring, I went to Los Angeles, and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia," later adding, "and we are having a baby, together."
Olivia and John's romance has spurred controversy, as many fans have questioned its timeline. In November, Olivia was quoted as telling The Los Angeles Times in November, "It's definitely not foreign for me to have people speculate incorrectly about things and to have rumors run rampant in one way...They think they know our relationship so well. When in reality, they don't. There's no way anyone could know what any of his relationships were or what our relationship is."