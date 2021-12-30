HolidaysBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Why We Have Hope for Carrie and Samantha on And Just Like That...

Kim Cattrall may not be on HBO Max's Sex and the City reboot, but her character, Samantha Jones, is still very present. Find out why we're hopeful for a Carrie-Samantha makeup.

By Alyssa Ray Dec 30, 2021 6:53 PMTags
And Just Like That...we're all rooting for a Carrie-Samantha reunion.

During the Dec. 30 episode of HBO Max's Sex and the City reboot, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Samantha (played by Kim Cattrall in the original series and movies) had an actual conversation—over text. So, no, Cattrall didn't return to the SATC revival, but the writers did plant the potential for a makeup between the former friends.

Here's what went down: While recovering from hip surgery, a medicated Carrie recorded an episode of her podcast, where she relayed a hilarious friendship story involving Samantha. Specifically, Carrie discussed the time her bestie helped remove a stuck diaphragm from her lady parts.

"You cannot say boundaries and girlfriends in the same sentence," she said, referring to the season two scene from the OG SATC series. "My girlfriends are always there for me no matter what. They are there for me. In fact, you know what? I remember this time that my friend Samantha Jones even pulled my diaphragm out with her bare hand because it got stuck."

She continued, joking that Samantha "was up in there for like a minute."

We Ranked All the Sex and the City Relationships

While Carrie felt it was OK to share the story—"my vagina, my story," she said—Charlotte (Kristin Davis) encouraged Carrie to give Samantha a heads up about the podcast. Carrie listened to Charlotte, texting Samantha, "Hi. Long story short I wanted to let you know, I mentioned that you pulled out my diaphragm on a podcast."

Her response was classic Samantha: "One of my finest hours."

Tom Kingston/WireImage

However, the conversation didn't stop there, with Carrie adding, "Hope that's okay."

Samantha's response? "Of course. I love that your vagina is getting air time."

This small interaction feeds our SATC souls, which forces us to admit that we're feeling Samantha's absence. And though this text conversation has us hopeful for a reunion between the onetime BFFs, it's unlikely we'll see it play out anytime soon.

Cattrall, who will narrate the new How I Met Your Father series, has made it abundantly clear that she has no interest in revisiting the character. In a 2017 interview with Piers Morgan, Kim called her relationship with her SATC co-stars "toxic" and claimed that they had "never been friends."

Missing the happier days of fierce foursome Samantha, Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte? Relive their best friend moments from Sex and the City below!

HBO
Charlotte Suggests the Girls are Each Other's Soulmates

Episode: "The Agony and the Ex-tacy"

In a heartbreaking turn of events, none of Carrie's friends show up to her 35th birthday dinner. After sitting by herself at the table and walking home alone, birthday cake in hand, her friends convince her to go to a coffee shop with them to celebrate. Carrie admits that the hardest part of this particular birthday was not having a "soulmate" to wish her happy birthday. 

Charlotte then suggests, "maybe we could be each other's soulmates, and then we could let men be just these great nice guys to have fun with." We're not crying, you are. (Okay, we are too.)

HBO
Samantha Stands Up for Charlotte

Episode: "The Baby Shower"

The girls attend a baby shower but tensions get high when Charlotte learns that her friend stole her future baby's name, Shayla. When Samantha walks in the room and hears the fighting, she immediately sides with Charlotte and calls the woman a "bitch." 

Everyone needs a friend like Samantha in their corner! 

HBO
The Girls Put Big in the Hot Seat

Episode: "An American Girl in Paris: Part Une"

After Carrie moves to Paris, Big calls her saying that he "can't lose her again," and Charlotte answers the phone. The scene cuts to Big meeting up with the three girls at a café, asking if they believe he still has a chance. He tells the girls that they are the "loves of her life and a guy is just lucky to come in fourth."

Though Big admittedly hasn't been their "favorite over the years," he tells them that he loves her. He proceeds to say that if they think he has a chance, he will go after Carrie, and if he doesn't, he will leave her alone. After the trio exchange glances, Miranda says, "Go get our girl." A tear jerker every time.

HBO
Charlotte Gives Carrie Her Engagement Ring

Episode: "Ring a Ding Ding"

When Carrie learns that she is in debt, Charlotte selflessly gives Carrie her engagement ring from Trey to sell. You know the saying "diamonds are girl's best friend," but apparently Charlotte values her friendship with Carrie a whole lot more. 

HBO
Miranda Holds Back Carrie's Hair on the Beach

Episode: "Twenty-Something Girls vs. Thirty-Something Women"

When Carrie finds out that Big is engaged to Natasha, she becomes physically ill and begins to throw up on the beach. Miranda runs after her to hold back her hair. Not only is it relatable, but nothing screams "true friend" more than holding back your friend's hair when they're sick.

HBO
Miranda Being Straight With Carrie

Episode: "Splat!"

When Carrie decides to quit her column and move to Paris with Aleksandr Petrovsky, Miranda isn't afraid to tell her that she thinks Carrie is making a big mistake. She argues that Carrie is giving up her life to go live Aleksandr's. Though Carrie was upset and it wasn't what she wanted to hear, it's what she needed to hear, and sometimes that's what being a best friend is all about. 

HBO
The Girls Stand Up for Miranda in Atlantic City

Episode: "Luck Be an Old Lady"

The girls head to Atlantic City for Charlotte's 36th birthday party, but when Carre suggests the group take a picture at the poker table, trouble strikes. An irritated gambler yells, "Hey, Red, move your fat ass." The girls immediately come to Miranda's defense and start fighting back. At the end, they even get a round of applause from onlookers! 

HBO
Carrie Sticks Up for Charlotte

Episode: "Unoriginal Sin"

While getting over her divorce from Trey, Charlotte takes Carrie to a positivity course. But when Charlotte stands up to ask a question, and the host suggests that she isn't trying hard enough to find love, Carrie grabs the mic and fights back. 

HBO
Carrie Comforts Miranda at Her Mother's Funeral

Episode: "My Motherboard, My Self"

When Miranda's mother unexpectedly passes away, the girls travel to Philadelphia to attend the funeral. As the funeral procession is exiting the church, Carrie hops in line to walk with Miranda down the aisle and comfort her. 

HBO
Miranda "Walks" Charlotte Home

Episode: "Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda"

After Charlotte found out she was unable to conceive, she was understandably devastated. When she bumped into Miranda on her way home, she wanted to be alone, but in true friend fashion, Miranda stood behind Charlotte and walked her home from a distance to make sure she was OK. 

HBO
Charlotte Yells at Big

In Sex and the City: The Movie, Charlotte runs into Big after he ditches Carrie on their wedding day. Being a loyal friend, she has some choice words for him. "I'm so mad at you," she yells. "I was always on your side, and you go and you do that to Carrie."

"No, no, I'm not going to cry, I'm not going to waste tears on you," she continues before her water breaks. "I curse the day you were born." 

New episodes of And Just Like That...arrive Thursdays on HBO Max.

