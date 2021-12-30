Why We Have Hope for Carrie and Samantha on And Just Like That...

Watch : Kim Cattrall Could Return to "Sex and the City" After All?

And Just Like That...we're all rooting for a Carrie-Samantha reunion.

During the Dec. 30 episode of HBO Max's Sex and the City reboot, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Samantha (played by Kim Cattrall in the original series and movies) had an actual conversation—over text. So, no, Cattrall didn't return to the SATC revival, but the writers did plant the potential for a makeup between the former friends.

Here's what went down: While recovering from hip surgery, a medicated Carrie recorded an episode of her podcast, where she relayed a hilarious friendship story involving Samantha. Specifically, Carrie discussed the time her bestie helped remove a stuck diaphragm from her lady parts.

"You cannot say boundaries and girlfriends in the same sentence," she said, referring to the season two scene from the OG SATC series. "My girlfriends are always there for me no matter what. They are there for me. In fact, you know what? I remember this time that my friend Samantha Jones even pulled my diaphragm out with her bare hand because it got stuck."

She continued, joking that Samantha "was up in there for like a minute."