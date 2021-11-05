Vote Now

Kim Cattrall Will Be Back on TV After All! Find Out Her Next Role

Haaaave you heard the news? Cattrall will have a major recurring role in a new show on Hulu. Find out the exciting details below!

Goodbye, Samantha; hello, Sophie! 

Turns out Kim Cattrall will be back on our television screens this winter after all. On Nov. 5, Deadline announced that Cattrall will be joining the cast of Hulu's new spinoff show, How I Met Your Father, as the future version of Hilary Duff's character, Sophie. Like Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) in How I Met Your Mother, Sophie is telling her son the story of how she met his father. Cattrall, who made headlines earlier this year when it was announced that she wouldn't be returning to the Sex and The City's cast for the spin-off, will parallel Bob Saget, who played the older Ted.

Sophie transports back to 2021, where she and her "close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options," according to Hulu's description of the show.

We wonder if Sophie is more of a Tinder, Hinge or Bumble kind of girl. 

Cattrall posted an Instagram on Nov. 5 to announce the exciting news. "So thrilled to be joining the cast of How I Met Your Father ….. @hulu," she wrote. 

Cattrall isn't the only exciting addition to the cast. Along with Duff, the SATC actress will be joining The Secret Life of the American Teenager's Francia Raisa, Chris Lowell, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran and Suraj Sharma, who will all be playing Sophie's friends.

HIMYM creators and executive producers Craig Thomas and Carter Bays and producer Pam Fryman are back for the new series, which began filming in August. Duff produces and Love, Simon writers, Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger are series writers. 

Are we ecstatic to hear Cattrall is back on TV? Abso-f**king-lutely. 

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

