How And Just Like That... Addressed Samantha Jones' Absence

"And Just Like That" Premiere: See SJP, Kristin Davis & More

A friend fallout we never saw coming.

In the premiere episode for HBO Max's Sex and the City revival, renamed And Just Like That..., Samantha Jones' absence was immediately addressed and explained away. When longtime friends Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) ran into an old acquaintance—shout out to the return of Bitsy Von Muffling (Julie Halston)—they were asked about their missing "fourth musketeer."

At what first felt like a throwaway explanation, Carrie and company explained that Samantha was "no longer with us." No, not in that way. Instead, Samantha Jones, played by Kim Cattrall in the show's original six season run, was now off living in London.

Of course, after decades of friendship, there was more to this story, and the show made sure to delve into it. Apparently, Carrie and Samantha had a fall out after the former let her friend go as her publicist.

"I told her that because of what the book business is now, it just didn't make sense," Carrie reflected in one conversation with Miranda, "for me to keep her on as a publicist. She said fine, and then fired me as a friend."