Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young Shares Fertility Journey as She Prepares to Freeze Her Eggs

Watch : Tarek & Heather Rae El Moussa Reveal BABY Plans

Heather Rae El Moussa's next chapter starts now.

The Selling Sunset star, who tied the knot with Tarek El Moussa in October, opened up about her fertility journey in a TikTok video posted on Dec. 28.

The 34-year-old real estate agent detailed the early stages of freezing her eggs, telling her followers, "If we decide to move forward, we will start the process next week to get me ready for the egg-freezing in January. Last time I did this, I got six healthy eggs."

In addition, Heather explained that she'll first need to get blood work done to check "where my egg count is and progesterone to see where my levels are at." According to WebMD, progesterone is a hormone "released by the ovaries and is necessary for the implantation of the fertilized egg in the uterus and for maintaining pregnancy."

"Once we get that information," Heather continued, "We'll find out how many eggs I have since in the past, I had low fertility and low egg count."