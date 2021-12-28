See Hannah Brown Pose for Family Photo With Jed Wyatt's Ex Haley Stevens

Hannah Brown's family rose to the occasion for the holidays.
As photographic proof, the Bachelorette alum's mom, Susanne Brown, shared a photo from their Yuletide festivities to Instagram on Dec. 27, along with the caption, "We had the very best Christmas together." The snapshot featured a few family members in addition to Hannah and Susanne, including Hannah's brother, Patrick Brown, and his now-fiancée, Haley Stevens. If Haley's name rings a bell, it's because she is the ex of Hannah's former fiancé and Bachelorette season 15 winner, Jed Wyatt.
And as viewers may recall, although Jed ended up snagging Hannah's heart at the end of season 15, Haley claimed that she and Jed were in a relationship shortly before he began filming the dating show. While Jed maintained that he and Haley were not in an exclusive relationship, as a result, Hannah called off her engagement to Jed in July 2019.
Fast-forward to this year's festive family portrait, which came just one week after Haley announced that Hannah's brother, Patrick, had recently popped the question.
"12.18.21 I said YES to forever with my best friend!!" Haley captioned her Dec. 19 Instagram post, featuring photos of the two from the proposal. "And it was perfect! Thank you to everyone who made this day so special! And to my FIANCÉ, I love you!!!"
It's unclear when the happy couple first officially been dating, but the two were linked as early as this February, when Patrick posted a photo of the pair hanging out.
As for how Jed felt after hearing news of the newly engaged couple? The Bachelor Nation star made his feelings clear in a video posted to his Instagram Stories on Dec. 19.
"So, today, I've had multiple tabloids reaching out to me wondering if I wanted to make a statement regarding, I guess Haley posting, or something about her getting engaged to Patrick," he said. "And I guess the only thing I have to state is more of a question. It's like, 'Does he know he's engaged?'"
As for Hannah, although she yet to publicly react to the news, a family picture may be worth a thousand congratulatory words in this case.