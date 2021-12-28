Here's What Really Led to Meghan King and Cuffe Biden Owens' Sudden Breakup

Sometimes, distance doesn't make the heart grow fonder.
On Monday, Dec. 27, Meghan King confirmed reports that she and Cuffe Biden Owens decided to go their separate ways just two months after getting married.
"I've been asked by many outlets and individuals to comment on the state of my marriage," the former Real Housewives of Orange County star began her Instagram Story statement. "I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating. This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows—and I'm shocked and saddened by the way things turned out."
She continued, "At this time I ask for your grace and gentle kindness, as I navigate this labyrinth of grief with my family."
While the Bravo alum didn't dive into detail about why her whirlwind romance with President Joe Biden's nephew ended, a source exclusively tells E! News that living in different states played a role in their split.
"It had to do with distance," the insider reveals. "Meghan cannot uproot the children from where they currently live and he lives and works in California."
The reality TV personality currently resides in St. Louis with her three kids, Aspen, 5, and 3-year-old twins Hayes and Hart—whom she shares with ex-husband Jim Edmonds—while Cuffe is a Los Angeles-based attorney.
The source adds, "It was not a relationship rooted in that much practicality. She had hopes of being able to spend more time in California but the kids cannot just be moved."
Although it's unclear whether Meghan and Cuffe discussed their living arrangements prior to getting married, the two made it a priority to see each other—no matter how much traveling was involved.
"We connected on a dating app, texted for a day or two, then spent five straight hours on the phone the first time we spoke," Meghan told Brides after she and Cuffe tied the knot in October. "By the time that call ended, Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St. Louis that took off in about eight hours."
She added, "Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together. We didn't leave each other's side for weeks."
It's unknown when the two first began dating, but Meghan debuted their relationship on Instagram in September. Two weeks later, they were officially married.
When discussing their wedding day, Meghan told Brides in October that she and Cuffe were keeping two things in mind: "Our love for and commitment to each other, and our family—each of our families, and the new very large and very tight family that we were bonding together by getting married. That's it."
The couple even offered relationship advice for future newlyweds, suggesting that people "do it on your terms."
"Don't let anyone make it about anything other than your love for each other and the commitment you're making to each other," they shared in a joint statement. "If you're lucky enough to have two families that 'get it' like we do, you've got everything you need."
Page Six was the first report that Meghan and Cuffe had split.