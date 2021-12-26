Nick Cannon Shares Photos With All 7 of His Children for Christmas After Son Zen's Death

Watch : Nick Cannon Reveals His 5-Month-Old Son Has Died

Nick Cannon's holiday celebration wouldn't be complete without a few heartwarming photos of his little ones.

The Wild 'N Out star took to Instagram on Christmas Day to share a series of portraits of himself with his seven children, including a sweet snapshot of him with his 5-month-old son Zen, who passed away earlier this month due to a brain tumor.

"Merry Christmas to All and to All Goodnight!" Nick captioned his Instagram. "Love The Cannons!!"

One image captured The Masked Singer host flashing a wide smile as his children snuggled with him, including 10-year-old twins, Moroccan Cannon and Monroe Cannon, who he shares with ex Mariah Carey, as well as Golden "Sagon" Cannon, 4, and Powerful Queen Cannon, 12—his kids with ex Brittany Bell. Nick and his little ones posed together by a beautifully decorated Christmas tree.

Brittany posted similar images, taken by photographer Amber Rain, of their kids, captioning her Instagram post, "Merry Christmas."