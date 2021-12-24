Saweetie's Dramatic Hair Transformation Will Make You Do a Double Take

Watch : Saweetie Talks Working With Halle Berry Ahead of 2021 MTV EMAs

Saweetie's latest look just might have you saying it's "My Type."

Taking to Instagram on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24), the 28-year-old rapper debuted a dramatic makeover: A buzzcut. No, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you!

The "Icy Girl" musician, whose real name is Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, has officially said goodbye to her fiery red hair and opted for a blonde buzzcut. While Saweetie didn't share any details behind her new 'do, she did caption her post with cheeky emojis, including a bald emoji, palm tree emoji, snowflake emoji and several others.

The "Best Friend" artist appeared to be on a tropical getaway, as she posed for photos at the beach and in a dreamy pool. In fact, Saweetie modeled her epic hair transformation wearing an itty-bitty neon purple and salmon-colored bikini.

The star's followers couldn't contain their excitement over her hair transformation in the comments section, with one fan writing, "This is cuteeee."

"Icy girl but she's hot," another Instagram user replied, with someone else adding, "Oh yeah sis about to get her life in 2022."