Vote Now!

2021 People's Choice Awards
CMA AwardsPeople's Choice AwardsBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters
Exclusive

Saweetie Teases What to Expect During Her MTV EMAs 2021 Hosting Gig

By Allison Crist Nov 11, 2021 9:49 PMTags
MusicExclusivesShowsCelebritiesDaily PopNBCU
WEEKDAYS 11AM
Watch: Saweetie Talks Working With Halle Berry Ahead of 2021 MTV EMAs

Saweetie has had a great year, and it's only going to get better.

For starters, the rapper is hosting the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards this Sunday. E! News' Daily Pop caught up with Saweetie before she takes the stage at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary, and lucky for her fans, the gig sounds like it's going to be well worth the watch.

"I think MTV is fun. It's innovative, it's out the box," Saweetie said during the exclusive chat on Thursday, Nov. 11. "And that's the type of artist I am."

She continued, "So when I got the call to do it, it was a no brainer."

The "Tap In" singer didn't give away too many details on the hosting gig or awards show, but she did tease her look—ahem, looks. "The wardrobe will be crazy," Saweetie revealed, also making a mention of different hairstyles. 

photos
2021 People's Choice Awards Nominees: Celebs React

Speaking of looks, Saweetie recently wowed as Halle Berry's Catwoman. Not only did the rapper recreate Halle's iconic midriff-baring costume from the 2004 film of the same name, but she also recruited the actress for a hilarious sketch video.

"To collaborate with her, it was just a lot of fun," Saweetie said on Daily Pop. "Sometimes, like I'm speechless. It was just great."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Audacy

E! News also got the scoop on the inspiration behind Saweetie's upcoming debut studio album, Pretty Bitch Music.

"People think of appearance, but for me, pretty is your aura," she explained. "It's your confidence, it's your self-esteem. It's how you treat other people."

Saweetie continued, "When I'm saying Pretty Bitch Music, I'm giving that all that power back to the fans. Social media can make you feel like you're not pretty—I've been there before—but if you're pretty on the inside, it will always show on the outside." 

Trending Stories

1

Ryan Reynolds Overshares to Jimmy Fallon About Sex With Blake Lively

2

Suni Lee Recalls Being Hit With Pepper Spray During Racist Attack

3

Go Inside Rob Kardashian's Barbie Birthday Party for Dream Kardashian

photos
2021 People's Choice Awards: Female Music Artist Nominees

Hear more from Saweetie, including the secret to her confidence, in the above Daily Pop interview!

The 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards will broadcast live on Nov. 14 at 3 p.m. across MTV's channels. 

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Ryan Reynolds Overshares to Jimmy Fallon About Sex With Blake Lively

2

Suni Lee Recalls Being Hit With Pepper Spray During Racist Attack

3

Go Inside Rob Kardashian's Barbie Birthday Party for Dream Kardashian

4

Kim Kardashian Shares New Pics of All 4 Kids, Including a Britney Tee

5

Hailey Bieber Recalls Helping Justin Bieber Navigate His Sobriety