Do Kristin Davis & Cynthia Nixon Find And Just Like That...'s Parenting Relatable?

Carrie Bradshaw's BFFs Miranda and Charlotte were always ready to return to their Sex and the City roots.
In fact, as Cynthia Nixon exclusively revealed during E! News Daily Pop, her character—the career-driven, cynical, loyal and hilarious Miranda Hobbes—"never left" her.
"She lives within me," Nixon said, adding that it was "amazing" to revisit Miranda in And Just Like That..., HBO Max's SATC reboot. "You know, she's so funny and sardonic. And she's so brave."
Nixon was also able to breathe fresh air into the character now that two decades have passed since SATC first premiered, and she's since become an activist, politician and mother.
"I'm a mother of three, so this is familiar territory for me," Nixon said, referring to the fact that Miranda is no longer raising a baby, but a full-fledged teenager. "I think that not only for Miranda but for Charlotte too, it's this moment where your little angel is now an almost fully grown person to contend with who might have very different ideas about themselves that you do."
And Just Like That... fans have watched Charlotte struggle with this when it comes to her youngest daughter, and while Kristin Davis told E! News she can relate the general clashing that occurs between parents and their children, she's "not Charlotte" when it comes to policing what her kids wear—something that Charlotte attempted to do in the new series' second episode.
"I let my older child, especially, wear whatever she wants," said Davis, who's a mom to Gemma, 10, and Wilson, 3. "And the younger boy, you know, sometimes it's more about 'You need to be warm.' Like the basics, right? But I'm pretty loose."
Charlotte, of course, is not. However, that didn't stop her from jumping at the opportunity to revive the character.
"I didn't think twice," Davis said on Daily Pop, admitting that there may have been some tears shed during AJLT's first read-through. "You know me, I'm always ready to come back!"
Davis and Nixon were both eager to not only return to the world they built on Sex and the City, but to meet its new inhabitants as well.
Take Che Diaz played by Sara Ramirez, for example. As Ramirez put it themself, "They happen to identify as nonbinary, bisexual and queer. They are smart and funny and dynamic and messy and human and they are here to disrupt the mainstream narrative."
Hear more from the And Just Like That... cast in the above Daily Pop interview.
The first four episodes of And Just Like That... are now streaming on HBO Max, with the remaining episodes arriving on the platform every Thursday.