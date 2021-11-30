People's Choice AwardsBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

New And Just Like That... Trailer Teases Change for Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte

On Tuesday, Nov. 30, HBO Max dropped a new trailer for the Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That... See what's to come for Carrie and company here.

By Alyssa Ray Nov 30, 2021 8:44 PMTags
TVSarah Jessica ParkerSex And The CityCynthia NixonKristin DavisCelebrities
And Just Like That... we have another trailer to get us excited for the Sex and the City revival.

On Tuesday, Nov. 30, HBO Max released a new trailer for the highly anticipated next chapter for Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon). The upcoming series, which premieres with two episodes on Dec. 9, follows the old pals—sans Samantha (Kim Cattrall)—as they experience love, life and friendship in their 50s.

"The more I live, the more I find that if you have good friends in your corner, anything's possible," Carrie says in the first look. "The future's unwritten, because we're all at different stages of life."

In addition to the returning SATC stars, And Just Like That... features notable newcomers, including Grey's Anatomy alum Sara Ramírez, The Green Knight's Sarita Choudhury, Soul Food's Nicole Ari Parker and The Morning Show's Karen Pittman. And, as the trailer teases, these new additions are in no way side characters.

photos
Sex and the City: Best Friend Moments

For instance, Carrie is seen having a candid chat about public masturbation with Ramírez's Che Diaz. Later on, Miranda gives advice to Pittman's Dr. Nya Wallace about having it all.

As for the guys of Sex and the City? Carrie and Mr. Big (Chris Noth) appear to be going strong, as the duo have a sweet moment in their apartment. "I remember when you kept sweaters in the stove," Big cheekily says to Carrie before they share a kiss. (Though, we're not sure this bliss will last for long, since Parker was previously spotted filming a scene in which she kisses someone other than Big.)

Charlotte and Harry (Evan Handler) are also solid. In fact, their oldest daughter Lily (Cathy Ang) seems to be a piano prodigy. 

Nonetheless, change seems to be on the horizon for Carrie and company. Specifically, a speech given by Che, who instructs her audience to "step out of that box and change," seems to particularly resonate.

For a peek at what's to come, watch the new trailer above. Oh, and for everything we know about And Just Like That..., scroll through the gallery below.

James Devaney/GC Images
A Mysterious Kiss

Who is Carrie kissing? SJP was spotted filming the scene with Jon Tenney in New York in October. But who does he play in the revival, and what's his character's connection to Carrie? Fans will just have to wait and see.

Best Image / BACKGRID
Ooh La La!

Parker and Noth were spotted filming in Paris in October. The sighting brought back memories of the 2004 Sex and the City finale, and fans couldn't help but wonder: What are Carrie and Big up to now? While viewers will have to tune in to revival to get their answer, they also caught a glimpse of the characters packing on the PDA in the first teaser.

Craig Blankenhorn/Hbo/Darren Star Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock
Who's In, Who's Out

When And Just Like That... was announced in January, it was confirmed that Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon would be reprising their characters Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York Goldenblatt and Miranda Hobbes, respectively. Original series executive producer Michael Patrick King is also returning for SATC's next chapter. 

Notably M.I.A.? Kim Cattrall, who played the fourth member of their quartet, fan-favorite Samantha Jones. Given that Cattrall has famously feuded with Parker and ruled out a return for a potential third film, it wasn't too surprising to see her sit this series out, but it did leave fans to wonder if Samantha would be replaced.

"Samantha isn't part of this story," Parker confirmed on Instagram. "But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do."

And that wasn't the last time she weighed in on the subject.

"It's not quite as black and white as that. We're not looking to create a fourth character," Parker told a cameraman in January, when asked if the search for a fourth cast member for the new series had begun.

She added, "We have New York City as a fourth character. There'll be lots of interesting new characters that we're excited about."

New Line Cinema/Hbo/Village Roadshow/Kobal/Shutterstock
What It's About

Per a press release from HBO Max, And Just Like That..."will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."

And while an official premiere date has yet to be announced, the network noted the "10-episode, half-hour series is scheduled to begin production in New York late spring."

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Fresh Blood

It seems the ladies will have a new pal when they return sans Samantha as Grey's Anatomy veteran Sara Ramírez is joining SATC.

Ramírez is set to play Che Diaz, a non-binary, queer stand-up comedian who hosts a podcast on which Carrie Bradshaw is regularly featured. Per HBO Max, "Che is a big presence with a big heart whose outrageous sense of humor and progressive, human overview of gender roles has made them and their podcast very popular."

King added, "Everyone at And Just Like That… is beyond thrilled that a dynamically talented actor such as Sara Ramírez has joined the Sex and the City family. Sara is a one-of-a-kind talent, equally at home with comedy and drama—and we feel excited and inspired to create this new character for the show."

Getty Images
Cheers to New Faces

In July, HBO Max announced that actresses Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman joined the cast as Seema Patel, Lisa Todd Wexley and Dr. Nya Wallace, respectively. The new trio will portray a group of accomplished women, including a real estate broker, documentarian and a law professor.

New Line Cinema/Hbo/Village Roadshow/Kobal/Shutterstock
Mr. Big Is Back!

While there were initially rumblings that Carrie's main man, played by Chris Noth, would not be reprising his role, HBO Max announced on May 27 that Big would absof--kinglutely be back in the Big Apple

Executive Producer Michael Patrick King commemorated the casting news by noting that he was "thrilled to be working with Chris again," adding, "How could we ever do a new chapter of the Sex and the City story without our Mr. Big?"

Well, we couldn't help but wonder…

This news comes three months after Noth suggested that reports of him not returning were inaccurate. At the time, he noted on Instagram, "Everything changes—including announcements in the rags."

Hbo/Darren Star Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock
Aidan Shaw Returns?

Will Carrie's other fan-fave paramour also be back? Well, it depends who you ask. 

John Corbett told Page Six he's "going to do the show" and that he "might be in quite a few" episodes. While HBO reportedly declined to comment, SJP spoke out, weighing in on the comments section of an Instagram post about Aidan's possible return.

"I'm not saying one way or another whether our beloved Mr. Corbett's interview deals in facts or fiction," she wrote, "but the response is amazing to read…x."

Hbo/Darren Star Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock
The Rest of the Guys' Status

Fret not, fans of Miranda and Steve: David Eigenberg exclusively told E! in March that it was very likely that he'd be reprising his role, and in June it was confirmed.

"They've been wonderful and I'm very excited to see Miss Cynthia Nixon in her portrayal of Miranda and also their son Brady Brady," the actor joked on Daily Pop. We never established whether he was Brady Hobbs or Brady Brady Hobbs or Brady Hobbs Brady. So I'm really hoping to see that we're all going to be together."

Along with Eigenberg, it was also confirmed in June that fellow SATC alums Mario Cantone, Willie Garson and Evan Handler would be back too. Garson, who was reprising his role as Stanford Blatch, died of pancreatic cancer in September. He was 57 years old. 

But what about the "Absolute Hunk" himself, Smith Jerrod? 

"I have not [been approached], but I would be the last to know!" Jason Lewis told Daily Front Row in May. "As much as I appreciate the flattery, the conversation is about the girls."

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

