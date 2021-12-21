Scott Disick Hits the Beach With Model Bella Banos During St. Barts Getaway

It's sun, sand and surf for Scott Disick!
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum hit the beach with model Bella Banos on Tuesday, Dec. 21, during his vacation in St. Barts. Soaking up the sun, the two were seen taking a stroll alongside the water.
For the occasion, Scott wore an ombre button-up top and dark shorts, while his companion opted for a neon green bikini. Both capped off their beachy looks with sunglasses, while the 38-year-old reality star was also seen carrying his phone in his hand.
The sighting comes three months after Scott's split from Amelia Hamlin. The couple, who were together for 11 months, called it quits in September after Scott allegedly messaged Younes Bendjima, the ex-boyfriend of Kourtney Kardashian, disapproving comments about the Poosh founder's PDA with now-fiancé Travis Barker.
Since his breakup, the Talentless fashion designer—who shares sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, plus daughter Penelope, 9, with Kourtney—has been seen out-and-about with several different women, including ex Christine Burke and model Hana Cross.
A source previously told E! News, "Scott is dating around and getting back out there."
"Now that Scott is single, he's been connecting with a lot of people from his past and is trying to go out more," the insider continued. "He's trying to keep his mind off Kourtney and his recent split with Amelia, just trying to keep busy."
It's unclear where Scott and Bella, 25, currently stand, though the two have know each other for years.
In 2017, she described Scott as "a friend" in an interview with InTouch, but told the outlet that "he got to know me on a different level."
"We're super connected," she said. "He always flies me to wherever he is. We spend so much time together."
The two were also spotted enjoying a dinner together in October 2020—almost five months after Scott had ended his three-year relationship with Sofia Richie. At the time, another source told E! News that the duo were "very casual."
"Scott doesn't want anything serious, but they are having fun," the second insider explained at the time. "He likes Bella's energy and thinks she has a great personality."