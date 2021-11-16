Scott Disick Is Spotted Out With Ex Christine Burke

Watch : Scott Disick's Run-In With Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

What's our age the year again?

One month after Kourtney Kardashian announced her engagement to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, Kourtney's ex Scott Disick has been seen out with former girlfriend Christine Burke. The Flip It Like Disick alum and the model were photographed in Hollywood, Calif. along with influencer Sergio Farias on Nov. 15.

Christine, 25, was first linked to Scott, 38, in 2016, following his split from Kourtney. That year, Scott jetted off with Christine to Punta Mita, Mexico, and the two were spotted dining at Nobu Malibu.

This isn't Scott's first rumored romance since his split from Amelia Hamlin earlier this year. The Talentless designer sparked romance rumors with model Hana Cross, 24, on Nov. 11.

Per a source, Scott has been "getting back out on the dating scene and enjoying himself." However, he's keeping things casual. "He's having fun with Hana but that's all it is for now," the insider told E! News.

After his split from Amelia, another source explained that Scott "feels he needs to be single right now."