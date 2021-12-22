Terry Bradshaw Receives Key to His Hometown in Touching Tribute

They're truly a "blessed" bunch.
An exclusive sneak peek at tonight's The Bradshaw Bunch, airing Wednesday, Dec. 22, captures a once-in-a-lifetime honor for Terry Bradshaw. After returning back to his Shreveport, Louisiana hometown, Terry receives a key to the city from Mayor Adrian Perkin.
A marching band greets Terry and his family in a massive stadium, where Terry's former high school coaches (and fellow Hall of Famers) Lee Hedges and A.L. Williams greet him, along with most of Terry's past teammates.
"This is a very exciting day for our city," Mayor Perkin starts. "We get to welcome our hometown hero, Mr. Terry Bradshaw, back here. He was the first player selected in the 1970 NFL draft, led the Pittsburgh Steelers to eight AFC Central championships and four Super Bowl titles."
Terry calls the ceremony "an honor" and even gave a special shout-out to eight-year-old granddaughter Zurie.
"I thank the city, I thank my family—especially Zurie, my little granddaughter. Because I told her when we walked out here, I said, 'You didn't think I was such a big thing, did you?' And she said, 'No, I didn't,'" Terry jokes.
He adds, "Anyway, this caught me totally off-guard. I'm not a man that likes to look back, but I do love this city. I always have. This is where it started for me."
In a confessional, Terry holds back tears. "Being back in Shreveport makes me realize how blessed I am," he says. "This has been just an awesome day."
Terry's daughter Erin sums it up best, saying, "I couldn't be more proud to call him my dad. It's humbling to be raised by someone who is where they're at now but had to work to get there."
