Terry Bradshaw Relives His "Humble Beginnings" With Visit to His Childhood Home in Shreveport, LA

Terry Bradshaw is going back to the beginning.
During an exclusive sneak peek at the new The Bradshaw Bunch, airing tomorrow, Wednesday, Dec. 22, Terry takes his family to see his childhood home in Shreveport, Louisiana.
"I was raised in that house," Terry points out, reliving his "fond memories" of playing in the front yard...That is, until a producer hilariously points out that Terry grew up in a different house.
Well, it has been 65 years since Terry has been back!
Once Terry sees the right house, he knocks on the door with his children Rachel, Erin and Lacey in tow.
"What are you doing in my house?" Terry jokingly asks the current owner Kevin.
Then Terry gives his family a full tour: "These floors, my mother waxed them once a week. She was proud of her floors," he explains, while pointing to where a black and white TV once was.
Terry also reveals that three people stayed in one bedroom back in the day.
In a confessional, Rachel reflects on the experience, saying, "It's important for Dad to let us see how far he's come. It's good to see those humble beginnings."
And Terry gets emotional with his homecoming: "Going back to my house that I grew up in, that made me get emotional because most of my family has passed away," he says while tearing up. "I miss them."
Terry continues, "I don't walk around acting like I'm somebody special. I don't think I do. But when I was standing on the street in front of the house that I grew up in, and all the people were coming by and hollering at me and shaking my hands and asking to take a picture, that made me feel so good. It just made going to Shreveport so special because it is special."
