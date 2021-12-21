Exclusive

Biggest Celebrity Photos of 2021
How Lori Harvey Inspired Michael B. Jordan's Latest Role

It's official: Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey are #CoupleGoals! The Journal for Jordan star gushed over Steve Harvey's daughter. Plus hear Denzel Washington share what makes Jordan special.

By Samantha Bergeson Dec 21, 2021 7:11 PMTags
Watch: Michael B. Jordan & Denzel Washington Talk "A Journal for Jordan"

Love really is in the air. 

Michael B. Jordan exclusively gushed during E! News' Daily Pop on Dec. 21 about how girlfriend Lori Harvey has changed his life—including the roles he takes. 

"I wanted to experience love in a relationship in a way that I could pull from," Jordan explained about taking on the epic love story lead for A Journal for Jordan. "And now where I'm in a time in my life where I have that, it felt like the perfect time to dive into this project." 

The Creed star celebrated his one-year anniversary with the skincare founder (and Steve Harvey's daughter!) on Nov. 17. 

Jordan also shared that since Journal was such a "rich" true story, it was a no-brainer to take the role. Plus, with Denzel Washington directing, it was tough to turn down. 

"When Denzel calls you, you answer," Jordan joked. "So to have an opportunity to work with him so closely was an opportunity I couldn't pass up."

And working with the legendary Washington was a full-circle moment for Jordan.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for WarnerMedia; Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

"Without Denzel, there would be no me, in a sense," Jordan added. "You've got to respect that. That's a fact. But at the same time, he wants me to be the best version of myself. He doesn't want me to be another him."  

The love is mutual: Washington told E! News that Jordan is "talented, sweet, humble, grateful, eager to learn. The sky's the limit for Michael." 

Watch the sweet interview above!

