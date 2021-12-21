Beyoncé Teams Up With Her 3 Kids to Create Theme Song for Tina Knowles' New Show

Watch : Beyonce Posts Rare PDA Photos From Jay-Z's B-Day

Move over, The Proud Family. There's a new show featuring Beyoncé's vocals in its theme song.



Queen Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, announced on Dec. 21 that she will be at the helm of a new Facebook Watch show called Talks With Mama Tina. As if that news isn't thrilling enough, the matriarch also revealed that the show's theme song features the voice of not only her Grammy-winning daughter, but that Beyoncé's kids, Blue Ivy, 9, and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, also lent their little vocals for the track.



"I'm so excited to announce the launch of my new @wetheculture @Facebookwatch show ‘Talks With Mama Tina,' where I've invited some of my favorite people over to my home and have a talk with me," Tina captioned an Instagram video of the show's trailer. "I loved filming this show and sitting down with so many amazing people because we got to have such honest heartfelt conversations and I got to make them my famous GUMBO! Be sure to tune in starting on THIS Wednesday 12/23 at 5 pm PCT to view."