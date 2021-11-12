Watch the Hilarious First Trailer for the Proud Family Revival

Watch : Keke Palmer to Voice New "Proud Family" Character on Disney+

Disney+, you know we're loving every single thing you do.

On November, 12, Disney+ released the first trailer for the revival series, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, and it is everything we hoped for and more. The new series, which premieres in February 2022, is a continuation of the original Disney Channel series, which aired from 2001 to 2005.

Most of the original voice cast is back, including Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud and Jo Marie Payton as Suga Mama.

And don't worry, Suga Mama is bringing back her poking stick (er, well, cane) to our small screens. From scenes of a super-jacked grandma, to Oscar and Trudy getting handsy on the living room couch, the new trailer proves that we have a lot to look forward to.