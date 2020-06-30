Black-ish Star Marsai Martin Shuts Down Criticism of Her BET Awards Appearance

Marsai Martin is not here for the foolishness.

On Sunday night, the Black-ish star made a special appearance for the virtual 2020 BET Awards. During the remote ceremony, the teenage actress and producer presented the Best Female Hip-Hop Artist award to Megan Thee Stallion.

In addition, Marsai won the Young Stars Award.

However, shortly after signing off the virtual ceremony, online trolls began criticizing Marsai's appearance—specifically, many seemed to comment on her hair and teeth.

The Little actress quickly shut down the internet trolls with glorious responses on Twitter and Instagram.

"Sorry some of y'all don't like my hair. Or teeth ... which are my actual teeth btw. Good thing I don't put my effort into trying to please everyone," she wrote, following the online judgement surrounding her looks. "I like it. Chile I'm 16 this year, let me live. I'm trying to stay sane in quarantine. Enjoy the #BETAwards."