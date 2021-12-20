Lily Collins Teases "A Lot More French" in Emily in Paris Season Two

Watch : Lily Collins Talks Fashion at "Emily in Paris" Premiere

Emily in Par-ee is on track to being bilingual! Well, sort of...

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins teased at the Netflix red carpet premiere that season two has "more fashion, more drama, more romance, more laughs and a lot more French."

Oui oui to that!

"We're back for more," Collins joked during E! News' Daily Pop on Dec. 20.

From new characters to new locations (including a picture perfect vacay to St. Tropez), Collins' Emily has a lot of "bigger" moments in store this time around.

"Going to St. Tropez at the very beginning of this season was magical," Collins gushed at the premiere. "It was the greatest way to start off this season again with the cast and crew, gathering everyone together again. It felt like a mini vacation."

Co-star Ashley Park agreed, saying, "I think we were so in shock that we were getting to film season two."