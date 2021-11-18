We Want Amour After Watching the First Emily in Paris Season 2 Trailer

Watch : "Emily in Paris" Starts Production on Season 2

Emily in Paris is coming in haute for season two.

On Thursday, Nov. 18, Netflix dropped the first trailer for the Lily Collins-led comedy's second season—which teased plenty of hijinks for our favorite fashionable expat. In the first look below, Emily (Collins) is seen grappling with her guilt for sleeping with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), who had just broken up with Camille (Camille Razat).

"When I went to go say goodbye to Gabriel," Emily confesses to BFF Mindy (Ashley Park), "it turned into the most incredible night of sex that I've ever had in my entire life."

While Mindy is ready to high-five this news, Emily makes it clear she isn't proud of herself by shouting in response, "No!" It likely doesn't help that Camille can sense that something is off with Gabriel.

Struggling with the love triangle she's found herself in, Emily reveals that she wants to explain what went down with Gabriel. Yet Mindy doesn't seem to support this idea, bluntly informing her friend, "The more you say, the worse it sounds."