Biggest Celebrity Photos of 2021
Jed Wyatt Reacts to Ex Haley Stevens' Engagement to Hannah Brown's Brother

More than two years after Jed Wyatt and Hannah Brown swiftly split on The Bachelorette, his ex and her brother are now engaged. Below, find out what Jed had to say.

Watch: Hannah Brown Reflects on "Bachelorette" 1 Year Later

When it comes to the tea on Haley Stevens and Patrick BrownJed Wyatt just stirred the pot. 

The former Bachelorette contestant, who won Hannah Brown's heart during season 15 and popped the question before they ultimately split, reacted to the news that Hannah's brother Patrick is engaged to Jed's ex, Haley

As viewers will remember, Jed caused a stir in Bachelor Nation after Haley claimed that they'd been in a relationship shortly before he left to film Hannah's season of the reality show. After learning of the romance, Hannah called off her engagement to Jed, confirming the relationship news during July 2019's After the Final Rose. Jed said he and Haley were not in an exclusive relationship

While it's been more than two years since the drama unfolded, all three names are back in the headlines after Haley revealed she's set to marry Hannah's sibling. "12.18.21 I said YES to forever with my best friend!!…and it was perfect!," Haley wrote in a Dec. 19 Instagram post. "Thank you to everyone who made this day so special! And to my FIANCÉ, I love you!!!"

Hannah Brown's God Bless This Mess: Biggest Bombshells

Her future sister-in-law has not yet reacted publicly to the news, but Jed did weigh in on their engagement in a video shared to his Instagram Story on Dec. 19. 

Mark Bourdillon via Getty Images, Instagram

"So today I've had multiple tabloids reaching out to me wondering if I wanted to make a statement regarding I guess Haley posting or something about her getting engaged to Patrick," he said into the camera. "And I guess the only thing I have to state is more of a question. It's like, 'Does he know he's engaged?'"

While we'll let you interpret that comment on your own, it's clear Jed and Hannah have found romantic bliss apart since their reality TV turmoil—him with fitness trainer Ellen Decker and her with sales director Adam Woolard

As Ellen recently wrote to her man on Instagram, "The years just keep getting better with you…"

