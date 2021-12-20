Jedd Wyatt Reacts to Ex Haley Stevens' Engagement to Hannah Brown's Brother

When it comes to the tea on Haley Stevens and Patrick Brown, Jedd Wyatt just stirred the pot.
The former Bachelorette contestant, who won Hannah Brown's heart during season 15 and popped the question before they ultimately split, reacted to the news that Hannah's brother Patrick is engaged to Jedd's ex, Haley.
As viewers will remember, Jedd caused a stir in Bachelor Nation after Haley claimed that they'd been in a relationship shortly before he left to film Hannah's season of the reality show. After learning of the romance, Hannah called off her engagement to Jedd, confirming the relationship news during July 2019's After the Final Rose. Jedd said he and Haley were not in an exclusive relationship.
While it's been more than two years since the drama unfolded, all three names are back in the headlines after Haley revealed she's set to marry Hannah's sibling. "12.18.21 I said YES to forever with my best friend!!…and it was perfect!," Haley wrote in a Dec. 19 Instagram post. "Thank you to everyone who made this day so special! And to my FIANCÉ, I love you!!!"
Her future sister-in-law has not yet reacted publicly to the news, but Jedd did weigh in on their engagement in a video shared to his Instagram Story on Dec. 19.
"So today I've had multiple tabloids reaching out to me wondering if I wanted to make a statement regarding I guess Haley posting or something about her getting engaged to Patrick," he said into the camera. "And I guess the only thing I have to state is more of a question. It's like, 'Does he know he's engaged?'"
While we'll let you interpret that comment on your own, it's clear Jedd and Hannah have found romantic bliss apart since their reality TV turmoil—him with fitness trainer Ellen Decker and her with sales director Adam Woolard.
As Ellen recently wrote to her man on Instagram, "The years just keep getting better with you…"