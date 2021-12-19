Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Reunite in NYC and Visit Staten Island Movie Theater

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson's Holiday Plans

Live from New York on Saturday night, it's the King and Queen of Staten Island!

On Dec. 18, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson reunited in the New York City borough he calls home for a movie date. The reality star and Saturday Night Live star were photographed inside Eltingville's Atrium Stadium Cinemas on Staten Island around 6 p.m. They were joined by longtime friend Scott Disick, her sister Kourtney Kardashian's ex.

Kim wore a black outfit and Pete sported a light green floral fleece jacket and a black backpack, while Scott wore a white puffer jacket and black pants. A theater source told the Staten Island Advance/SILive.com that the trio was seeing the Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and Jared Leto movie House of Gucci.

Several fans posted photos Kim, Pete and Scott at the movie theater on social media. Later that night, one of the fans shared a TikTok video of Kim, Pete and Scott arriving at Angelina's Ristorante on Staten Island.