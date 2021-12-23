Exclusive

Biggest Celebrity Photos of 2021
HolidaysBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

See Who Took Home the Top Prize on E!'s Clash of the Cover Bands

By Allison Crist Dec 23, 2021 4:00 PMTags
TVMusicShowsCelebritiesNBCUClash of the Cover Bands
WEDNESDAYS 9:30 PM
Watch: Elton John vs. Lady Gaga Cover Band FINAL Battle

One last showdown.

The tribute artists on last night's brand-new episode of Clash of the Cover Bands came face to face during a high-stakes battle round, making the E! show's finale—which also awarded one lucky act the top prize of $25,000 and the opportunity to perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon—all the more intense. 

You don't have to take our word for it, though! As the above clip shows, Erika Moul, covering the music of Lady Gaga, and Rus Anderson, covering the music of Elton John, were competing in front of a packed house and Clash's trio of judges, Meghan Trainor, Adam Lambert and Ester Dean.

Rus first took the stage, donning a rainbow peacock look similar to the one Elton himself wore in a 1977 episode of The Muppet Show. Singing "I'm Still Standing," he quickly got the judges to join in on the fun, especially as he pounded away at the keys on a grand piano.

photos
Clash of the Cover Bands Contestants

Erika, who sang "Born This Way," put on an equally entertaining show while rocking a sparkly bodysuit with shoulder pads and matching boots. Her vocals definitely seemed to impress the judges, especially when she mimicked Gaga's famous vocal growls. 

However, nothing could compare to the final moments of the performance when Erika jumped on top of Rus' piano. The two Clash contestants momentarily squared off before Erika's grand finale, which brought all three judges to their feet. 

E!/Evans Vestal Ward/Casey Durkin

As a result, Erika went on to win the battle, securing herself a spot among Clash's 10 finalists: Unforgettable Fire as U2Lori Mitchell Gay as Tina TurnerAdam Tucker as Tim McGraw, Connie Pena as Jennifer LopezFooz Fighters as Foo FightersElisa Furr as Celine DionStrangelove as Depeche Mode, Karen Hester as Dolly Parton and Slippery When Wet as Bon Jovi.

So, which tribute act won Clash's top prize of $25,000 and the opportunity to perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon?

Trending Stories

1

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Share First Pic of Lilibet in Holiday Card

2

Kourtney Kardashian Kicks Off Christmas Festivities With Photo Shoot

3

Watch Wheel of Fortune Contestant Lose a Car On a Technicality

photos
Clash of the Cover Bands Judges' Concert Pics

None other than Dolly Parton performance artist Karen Hester!

"Oh my goodness!" Karen said, reacting to the news. "This is really happening, right? Do I need to pinch myself? This just feels like a dream." 

E!/Casey Durkin/Evans Vestal Ward

Jimmy himself made a virtual appearance to congratulate Karen, telling her, "Dolly would be blown away. So, bring your voice and bring your wig! Next time I see you, you'll be performing on the Tonight Show."

The good news didn't end there. As Adam revealed, Karen wasn't walking away with just $25,000 (in addition to the $10,000 prize she had already won!)—the Clash judges were giving her an extra $25,000, too!

"Now you can buy all the wigs you want," Adam added.

See it all go down by watching the full episode of Clash of the Cover Bands here

You can also look back at all of this season's contestants by scrolling through the below gallery!

Casey Durkin/E! Entertainment
Coldplay vs. U2

Coldplay cover band Fix You opted to sing "Clocks" during their battle performance against U2 powerhouse performers, Unforgettable Fire, that opted for "Where the Streets Have No Name." 

E!/Casey Durkin/Evans Vestal Ward
Unforgettable Fire as U2 Wins

After a close competition that left the judges torn, U2 was announced as the winner.

Casey Durkin/E! Entertainment
Tina Turner vs. Cher

Lori Mitchell Gay performed Tina Turner's "I Can't Stand the Rain," "We Don't Need Another Hero" and "River Deep, Mountain High." She went up against Cher tribute artist Annika Weaver, who rocked out to "I Found Someone," "Strong Enough" and "Believe." 

E!/Evans Vestal Ward/Casey Durkin
Lori Mitchell Gay as Tina Turner Wins

In the end, Tina took it all as Lori Mitchell Gay wowed the judges and was crowned the winner of the battle.

Casey Durkin/E! Entertainment
Tim McGraw vs. Keith Urban

Adam Rutledge and his Kings of Country band covered the music of Keith Urban, specifically wowing judges with their performance of "Somebody Like You." Meanwhile, Adam Tucker transformed into Tim McGraw sang a medley of McGraw's best hits. 

 

 

E!/Casey Durkin/Evans Vestal Ward
Adam Tucker as Tim McGraw Wins

Adam Tucker took home the prize for his performance as Tim McGraw.

E!/Evans Vestal Ward/Casey Durkin
Jennifer Lopez vs. Britney Spears

Connie Pena wowed with "Let's Get Loud" as Jennifer Lopez, while Katie Murdock performed Britney Spears' greatest hits. 

E!/Evans Vestal Ward/Casey Durkin
Connie Pena as Jennifer Lopez Wins

Jenny From the Block advances to the next round! 

E!/Casey Durkin
Foo Fighters vs. Blink-182

Foo Fighters tribute band Fooz Fighters went head-to-head with Blink-182 act, Blank-281

E!/Evans Vestal Ward/Casey Durkin
Fooz Fighters as Foo Fighters Wins

Fooz Fighters advanced playing the Foo Fighters' greatest hits. 

E!/Evans Vestal Ward/Casey Durkin
Celine Dion vs. Aretha Franklin

Elisa Furr moved audiences with her rendition of Céline Dion classics, as Elaine Gibbs showed her chops singing Aretha Franklin

E!/Evans Vestal Ward/Casey Durkin
Elisa Furr as Celine Dion Wins

Elisa Furr (and her heart!) "Will Go On" performing Celine Dion ballads.

E!/Evans Vestal Ward/Casey Durkin
Poison vs. Depeche Mode

Shot of Poison performed Poison's "Nothing But a Good Time" in competition with fellow '80s icons Depeche Mode cover band Strangelove

 

E!/Evans Vestal Ward/Casey Durkin
Strangelove as Depeche Mode Wins

Depeche Mode tribute artists Strangelove won! 

E!/Casey Durkin/Evans Vestal Ward
Carrie Underwood vs. Dolly Parton

It's the clash of the blonde bombshells as Karen Hester transformed into Dolly Parton and Amanda Kate sung Carrie Underwood's greatest hits. 

E!/Casey Durkin/Evans Vestal Ward
Karen Hester as Dolly Parton Wins

Working "9 to 5," what a way to make a living! Karen Hester proved victorious after wowing audiences as Dolly Parton

E!/Casey Durkin/Evans Vestal Ward
Ozzy Osbourne vs. Bon Jovi

In a battle of rock legends, Ozzy Osbourne tribute band Crazy Babies Ozzy Rebourne sang "Mama, I'm Coming Home," while Slippery When Wet—The Ultimate Bon Jovi Tribute performed "You Give Love a Bad Name."

E!/Evans Vestal Ward
Slippery When Wet as Bon Jovi Wins

Slippery When Wet—The Ultimate Bon Jovi Tribute lived up to its name and won.

E!/Evans Vestal Ward/Casey Durkin
Elton John vs. Lady Gaga

Covering the music of Elton John, Rus Anderson performed "I'm Still Standing," while Lady Gaga tribute artist Erika Moul jammed out to "Born This Way."

E!
Erika Moul as Lady Gaga Wins

Erika Moul was indeed on the right track, baby! She emerged victorious and moved on to the finals. 

E!/Evans Vestal Ward, Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
Karen Hester as Dolly Parton Wins the Top Prize

Dolly Parton tribute act Karen Hester won the entire season of Clash of the Cover Bands, earning a $25,000 top prize—along with an extra $25,000 as a surprise from Clash's judges—and the opportunity to perform on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

Watch a new episode of Clash of the Cover Bands Wednesday at 9:30 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Share First Pic of Lilibet in Holiday Card

2

Kourtney Kardashian Kicks Off Christmas Festivities With Photo Shoot

3

Watch Wheel of Fortune Contestant Lose a Car On a Technicality

4

Was That a Possible You Easter Egg in Emily in Paris?

5
Exclusive

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Set Off on Holiday Getaway Together