Why This Isn’t Goodbye for the This Is Us Cast
Watch an Ozzy Osbourne Tribute Artist Board the Clash of the Cover Bands Crazy Train

All aboard!

An Ozzy Osbourne tribute band known as Crazy Babies Ozzy Rebourne is taking the stage on tomorrow's all-new episode of Clash of the Cover Bands, and based on this sneak peek clip of their "Crazy Train" performance, they seem to be on track to winning the approval of judges Meghan Trainor, Adam Lambert and Ester Dean

Boyd "Ozzy" Quinton kicks off the rendition by mimicking Ozzy's signature "ha ha ha" laugh, and soon, the four-member band kicks it into high gear. 

Adam immediately compliments Boyd's spot-on vocals, and Ester gets so into the performance she starts flashing the "rock on" hand sign.

A killer guitar solo brings everything together, and all three judges give the band a standing ovation. But just when you think Crazy Babies Ozzy Rebourne is about to leave the stage, Boyd launches into Ozzy impression. 

"Rock and roll!" he yells in a British voice. "Sharon! Where am I?"

The trio of judges can't help but laugh, but will the outlandish performance be enough for Crazy Babies Ozzy Rebourne to win? 

Only time will tell. If the band does manage to beat their opposing act, they'll walk away with Clash's $10,000 prize, and, if they're even luckier, a $25,000 top prize and the opportunity to perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Don't miss tomorrow's all-new episode of Clash of the Cover Bands!

Watch a new episode of Clash of the Cover Bands Wednesday at 9:30 p.m., only on E!.

