Watch This Keith Urban Tribute Artist Wow the Clash of the Cover Bands Judges

Watch : Keith Urban Cover Band ROCKS OUT "Somebody Like You"

There's a new King of Country!

Clash of the Cover Bands contestant Adam Rutledge embodied his idol, Keith Urban, in a stunning performance of "Somebody Like You."

Rutledge and his Kings of Country band rocked hard in an exclusive preview of tomorrow's episode, airing Wednesday, Oct. 27 on E!. While Rutledge was first drawn to cover Urban's music due to his guitar riffs, it was also Urban's signature hairstyle that kept Rutledge coming back for more.

During the show-stopping performance, the judges certainly seemed to enjoy themselves, with Ester Dean dancing in her seat and Meghan Trainor nodding along. Adam Lambert even shouted out at one point!

As Dean told E! News earlier this month, the Clash contestants' dedication to their tribute acts is what really rivets the crowd. "It's paying homage," Dean explained. "They're fans of J.Lo, they're fans of Céline Dion, they're fans of U2. So when you see another fan who took it to the extreme, to even start a cover band for the same band you love, and now you're hearing the songs and you're watching their dedication."