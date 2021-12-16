And Just Like That Star Alexa Swinton Talks About Groundbreaking Role in SATC Franchise

And Just Like That's Rose Goldenblatt is a 12–year–old kid with a lot on her mind.
Imagine being Charlotte York's daughter and having a mom who only envisions everything being Park Avenue perfect. It's not the easiest thing, but actress Alexa Swinton and the character she plays are proudly accomplishing it in their own style.
In the Dec. 16 episode, "When in Rome," Charlotte (Kristin Davis) is reading to her daughter Rose while they cuddle in bed when the mom calls her "baby girl." However, Rose isn't receptive to that nickname, commenting, "I hate it when you call me that."
As she continues, she reveals to a shocked parent, who tries to remain lovingly calm, "I never feel like a girl."
It's the type of conversation happening across America, so it should not come as a surprise that the fresh take on the Sex and the City franchise would dive into the sensitive topic.
In an E! News exclusive interview, the young actress revealed her groundbreaking role offers more than just a life-altering turning point for Charlotte, who is having to come to terms with a child who is questioning their identity. It is rather part of a movement that recognizes differences at face value.
"I think that's the big takeaway that you get from Rose and Charlotte and Lily and the entire Goldenblatt family is that maybe they're not the most similar," Swinton shared, "but they still love each other like a family does."
And though Rose is not yet classifying herself as non-binary like another character, Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez), on the show, the actress goes on to explain that the young character is just discovering her potential in life and is still developing her identity.
"I think it's part of the journey of finding out who you are as a teenager," she continued, "and I think you'll see exactly what comes to Rose and what comes to the family. As you go further through the show you'll understand what it happens. I think it's more about finding out who Rose is rather than having a clarifying thing. It's more like finding out who she is specifically."
"It shouldn't just be that they're a girly girl or a tomboy," continued Swinton, who proclaims LGBTQIA characters should be portrayed accurately on television. "Maybe they're not a girl, even though they were assigned female at birth. It's, I think, an important topic and I'm glad that I get to be representing it."
The actress is finding support on her mission with And Just Like That and fellow cast members Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon being hailed for showcasing appreciation for diversity when it comes to sex and age.
In a Vogue article, SJP defended the shows' battle for equality, "It almost feels as if people don't want us to be perfectly okay with where we are as if they almost enjoy us being pained by who we are today, whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect, or whether you do something if that makes you feel better. I know what I look like. I have no choice. What am I going to do about it? Stop aging? Disappear?"
For more of Rose's journey, be sure to catch And Just Like That when it drops new episodes Thursdays on HBO Max.