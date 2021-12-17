Inside Big Time Rush's Reunion 8 Years in the Making: "It's Our Time to Run the Show"

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.
After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences.
Big Time Rush reuniting is nothing short of a big deal.
Back in 2009, Carlos PenaVega, James Maslow, Logan Henderson and Kendall Schmidt became household names when they appeared on Nickelodeon's television series Big Time Rush.
The show resulted in the group launching sold-out tours, successful albums and plenty of No. 1 hits like "Boyfriend" and "Worldwide." While the group decided to go their separate ways in 2013, each member has remained close. And nearly eight years later, the boys are back and ready to rock on their own terms.
"Big Time Rush was a big time whirlwind adventure for us back in the day," Kendall exclusively shared with E! News. "We were young guys. We all became fast friends. We are best friends and I just think now it was sort of like, you know what, I think we know what we're doing."
Carlos added, "For me, the icing on the cake is that now it's our time to run the show. Nickelodeon and Sony did a great job and we're so thankful for their support. This time, we get to do it as the four of us. We get to make all those decisions. We get to decide exactly what songs are going to go out. Exactly what color the lights are going to be on the tour. The creative process this time around is just so much more fulfilling because this is our baby."
In just the past week, Big Time Rush has released a new song titled "Call It Like I See It." They took the stage at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball in Philadelphia and the Chicago Theater in Illinois. The group will end the week with a sold-out concert at New York's Hammerstein Ballroom on Dec. 18.
"People are going to be really happy," Carlos teased to E! News about their upcoming music. "I don't know how else to explain it. I was a huge fan of what we did back in the day. It had such a fun energy that I know we all didn't want to lose. And I think our new stuff definitely has that energy, but it's a lot more current…Music has evolved and I think that we did a great job still keeping the Big Time Rush DNA but making it a lot more current."
While the reunion may have sneaked up on some music fans, the group said it was a frequent conversation over the years. Ultimately, the coronavirus pandemic proved to have an influence on their decision to come together and make even more memories as a group.
"We've all had multiple conversations with each other over the years and a big part of the reason we hadn't got together before, is just scheduling," James shared. "Everybody's got their own projects: film, TV, music."
Kendall added, "I think we all knew at some point we'd get back together. It was just a matter of timing…The pandemic hit, which affected everybody and so we were like, 'Well, let's take the time to really figure it out.'"
Lucky for fans, the fun may just be beginning. Keep scrolling to get exclusive details on the group's big reunion.
