LILHUDDY Shares Look Inside the Making of The Teenage Heartbreak Experience

Watch : Most Viral TikToks of 2020: VidBits

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.

After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences. And regardless of where you are, we're offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert of the year. Welcome to E!'s Backstage Pass.

LILHUDDY has something big up his sleeves.

While some fans may know the 19-year-old Hype House co-founder as one of the biggest TikTok stars online, the California resident (whose real name is Chase Hudson) has earned the title of rock star thanks to his debut album Teenage Heartbreak.

This weekend, LILHUDDY will team up with Moment House for a worldwide digital performance titled The Teenage Heartbreak Experience. The unique concert, available to stream online, will allow both old and new fans to see the artist in a whole new way.