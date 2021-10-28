How Lala Kent Really Feels About Randall Emmett "Trying to Win Her Back"

Watch : "Vanderpump Rules" Star Lala Kent & Randall Emmett SPLIT

Lala Kent appears to have made up her mind about the future of her relationship with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett, despite his best efforts to convince her otherwise.

Last week, E! News learned that the 31-year-old Vanderpump Rules mainstay had called off her three-year engagement to the 50-year-old film producer. Now, a source tells E! News exclusively that the former couple, who welcomed daughter Ocean in March, is not currently getting back together.

"Randall has been trying to win her back over," the insider shares. "He is doing anything to make her happy."

According to the source, Lala has been at their house and has let Randall spend time with Ocean. "She isn't going to take Ocean away from her dad," the insider says. "Lala will continue to co-parent with Randall, but she is done with him romantically at this point."

However, she is planning on moving out and has even been touring places, per the source.