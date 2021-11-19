See How Lala Kent Changed Her "Rand" Tattoo After Randall Emmett Split

Watch : "Vanderpump Rules" Star Lala Kent & Randall Emmett SPLIT

Lala Kent has some bRand new ink.

Almost a month after a source confirmed to E! News that the Vanderpump Rules star and her fiancé, Randall Emmett, broke up three years after their engagement, Lala is showing off a new tattoo—which just so happens to change the meaning of her previous one.

Captioning her Nov. 18 Instagram post, "New tattoo, who dis?," Lala displayed her new body art. The tattoo that once read "Rand" had been updated to state "bRand new" instead.

The change in the design echoes what a source previously told E! News about the former couple's split. "Lala is done," the insider shared in mid-October. "They've been fighting since the beginning of the pandemic." The source also said Lala is focusing on 8-month-old daughter Ocean, who she welcomed back in mid-March.

Lala and Randall first went public with their romance in early 2018 following his divorce from ex-wife Ambyr Childers.