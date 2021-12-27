2021 in Review: Here Are the Celebrity Moments You Couldn’t Get Enough Of

Okay, we'll admit it: 2021 has, at times, run neck and neck with 2020 in the competition for years we'd most like to put in the rearview. But amid the social distancing, home schooling and still-very-much-present coronavirus pandemic, there have been more than a few bright spots.
Britney Spears was freed, the Friends reunited and Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had us all reviewing the "Jenny From the Block" video frame-by-frame.
So before we officially turn the page on this year (and by that, we mean scroll over to 2022 in our phone), E! News wanted to hear from you, dear reader. What were the moments that sent you down that Internet rabbit hole? The headlines that brightened up even the most monotonous of weeks?
We invited you to make your voice heard by voting for the things that mattered most (in celebrity-land, that is) and you delivered.
You weighed in on the TV and movie moments that left you slack-jawed from the spot you'd burrowed into on your couch, the Hollywood breakups that crushed you and the requited celeb crushes that reignited your belief in love.
You shared the famous offspring that left you squealing with joy, the transformations that had you rushing off to your hairstylist and the people who kept you glued to your TikTok feed.
Basically, guys, you had feeeeeeeelings. Which, same. We do work at E!, after all.
And so as we send out 2021 in style (this time, perhaps, around other people?), we wanted to gift you with the ultimate roundup of the year's buzziest pop culture moments—decided by you. Raise a glass y'all and as we enter 2022, let's all agree to be real careful and try not to break anything.
TV: The Show You Couldn't Stop Bingeing
Cruel Summer
Hawkeye
Loki (14.1 percent)
Mare of Easttown
Only Murders in the Building
Outer Banks
Sex/Life
Squid Games
Succession
Ted Lasso
Virgin River
WandaVision
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Yellowstone
You
And Just Like That...
TV: New Crush You Definitely Started Following On Insta
Raymond Ablack, Ginny & Georgia
Dylan Arnold, You
Lucas Bravo, Emily in Paris
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Alaqua Cox, Hawkeye
Adam Devos, Sex/Life
Sophia Di Martino, Loki (26.6 percent)
Peter Gadiot, Yellowjackets
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Carlacia Grant, Outer Banks
Nikesh Patel, Starstruck
Sara Waisglass, Ginny & Georgia
TV: The Death You're Still Mourning
Colin Zabel, Mare of Easttown
Andrew Deluca, Grey's Anatomy (23 percent)
Pray Tell, Pose
Armond, The White Lotus
Riley, Midnight Mass
Macy, Charmed
Liz, The Blacklist
Hoyt, Walker
Lemar, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Love, You
Nic, The Resident
Mr. Big, And Just Like That...
TV: The Twist Or Moment That Had Your Jaw On The Floor (Spoiler Alert!)
It was Agatha all along, WandaVision (37 percent)
Ryan Ross was the killer, Mare of Easttown
Kate gets remarried, This Is Us
Shane accidentally killed Armond, The White Lotus
The teachers are Gossip Girl, Gossip Girl
19:50 mark in episode three, Sex/Life
The twin switch, I Know What You Did Last Summer
Jeanette actually saw Kate, Cruel Summer
Dark waverly, Wynonna Earp
Body switch reveal, Behind Her Eyes
Garrett keeping the money and then losing it, FBoy Island
Kendall's possible death, Succession
Katie and Greg's brutal breakup, The Bachelorette
TV: The Couple You'll Ship Forever
Mel and Jack, Virgin River
Roy Kent and Keeley, Ted Lasso
Stabler and Benson, Law & Order: SVU (75.9 percent)
Barry and Iris, The Flash
Meredith and Nick, Grey's Anatomy
Marcus and Mia, Love Life
Ginny and Marcus, Ginny & Georgia
Clark and Lois, The Adventures of Superman and Lois
Big and Carrie, And Just Like That...
TV: Reality Show That Took Over Your Life
Bachelor Nation
Big Brother
Bling Empire
The Bradshaw Bunch
The Challenge
FBoy Island
Keeping Up With the Kardashians (19.6 percent)
My Unorthodox Life
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
The Real Housewives of Potomac
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
Selling Sunset
Summer House
Survivor
Movies: The Action Flick That Had You Gripping Your Seat
Black Widow
Dune
The Eternals
Free Guy
F9:
Mortal Kombat
No Time to Die
Red Notice
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (23.3 percent)
Snake Eyes
The Suicide Squad
Venom: Let There Be Carnage
Movies: The Drama Your Heart Still Hasn't Recovered From
Belfast
Coda
Dear Evan Hansen
The Harder They Fall
King Richard
The Last Duel
Licorice Pizza
Luca (25.1 percent)
Spencer
Stillwater
Tick Tick...Boom!
Movies: Star That You Will See In Literally Anything
Emily Blunt
Timothée Chalamet
Lady Gaga
Scarlett Johansson
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
Jennifer Lawrence
Simu Liu
Ryan Reynolds (21.1 percent)
Margot Robbie
Will Smith
Kristen Stewart
Emma Stone
Music: The Song That Dominated Your Spotify Unwrapped
"drivers license," Olivia Rodrigo
"All Too Well (10 Minute Version)," Taylor Swift
"Bad Habits," Ed Sheeran
"Butter," BTS
"Peaches," Justin Bieber
"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," Lil Nas X
"Take My Breath," The Weeknd
"Fancy Like," Walker Hayes
"Easy on Me," Adele (47.9 percent)
"Kiss Me More," Doja Cat feat. SZA
"Up," Cardi B
Music: The Album You Cant Stop Listening To
Montero, Lil Nas X
30, Adele (51.5 percent)
=, Ed Sheeran
Justice, Justin Bieber
Star-Crossed, Kacey Musgraves
Planet Her, Doja Cat
Body Language, Blake Shelton
Sour, Olivia Rodrigo
Red (Taylors Version), Taylor Swift
Certified Lover Boy, Drake
Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
Donda, Kanye West
Music: The Artist You Need To See On Tour In 2022
Adele (52 percent)
Ariana Grande
Cardi B
Coldplay
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Kacey Musgraves
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
The New Celeb Offspring You'd Happily Babysit
Cardi B & Offset's baby boy
Lance Bass & Michael Turchin's twins Violet & Alexander
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's daughter Lily (31.3 percent)
Bindi Irwin & Chandler Powell's daughter Grace
Ashlyn Harris & Ali Krieger's daughter Sloane
Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost's son Cosmo
Halsey & Alev Aydin's baby Ender
The Pregnancy Confession That Had You Applauding
Olivia Munn saying she's trading chic maternity wear for sweats
Ashley Tisdale revealing her breastfeeding experience was hard AF
Ashley Graham calling out "postpartum snapback" pressure (33.7 percent)
Nikki Bella detailing her battle with postpartum depression
The Baby Name You'd Love To Steal For Yourself
Elle King & Dan Tooker's daughter Lucky
Sadie Robertson & Christian Huff's daughter Honey
Mandy Moore & Taylor Goldsmith's son August (34.6 percent)
Lauren Morelli & Samira Wiley's daughter George
Scheana Shay & Brock Davies' daughter Summer
Christina Milian & Matt Pokora's son Kenna
Emily Ratajkowski & Sebastian Bear-McClard's son Sylvester
The 2022 Arrival You're Already Knitting A Blanket For
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's second little one
Eve & Maximillion Cooper's winter arrival
Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney's baby (47.9 percent)
Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon's future Bachelor
Mia & Darren Criss' "ultimate collab"
Jeannie Mai & Jeezy's rainbow baby
The New Celeb Hair That Made You Do A Double Take
Chip Gaines' shaved head
Billie Eilish goes blonde (51.3 percent)
Camila Cabello's blue hair
Chrishell Stause goes brunette
Kourtney Kardashian's bob
Iris Law's shaved head
The Celeb Who Was Your Fitspiration At The Gym
Adele (44.7 percent)
Rebel Wilson (44.7 percent)
Shay Mitchell
Will Poulter
Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson
Will Smith
Noah Centineo
The Star Whose New Tattoo You're Still Not Over
Lala Kent's "bRand new" tattoo fix
Adam Levine's rose face tattoo and butterfly neck ink (27.6 percent)
Travis Barker's tattoos of Kourtney Kardashian's lips and name
Machine Gun Kelly's neck tattoo
Grimes' "alien scars" back tattoo
Heather Rae Young's "Yes sir, Mr. El Moussa" butt tattoo
The Big Breakup You're Still Not Over TBH
Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes (42.3 percent)
Tayshia Adams & Zac Clark
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West
Kaia Gerber & Jacob Elordi
Kaley Cuoco & Karl Cook
Melinda & Bill Gates
Saweetie & Quavo
Sister Wives' Christine & Kody Brown
JoJo Siwa & Kylie Prew
Jasmine Cephas Jones & Anthony Ramos
The New Couple You Shamelessly Stan
Zoë Kravitz & Channing Tatum
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck (32.8 percent)
Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson
Chrishell Stause & Jason Oppenheim
Adele & Rich Paul
Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles
The Engagement Ring That Had You Dusting Off Your Pinterest Page
Lindsay Lohan's brilliant-cut bauble from Bader Shammas
Kate Hudson's unique light brown diamond from Danny Fujikawa
Scheana Shay's 12-carat pink morganite stunner from Brock Davies
Kaitlyn Bristowe's classic oval from Jason Tartick
Paris Hilton's giant emerald cut from Carter Reum (53 percent)
The Future Wedding You'd Most Like To Crash
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's (60.4 percent)
Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers'
Kristen Stewart & Dylan Meyer's
Britney Spears & Sam Asghari
The Meme You Liked A Thousand Times
Bernie Sanders and his mittens sitting everywhere (53.5 percent)
Oprah reacting to Meghan and Harry's bombshell revelations
March 2020 vs. March 2021
Kathryn Hahn's not-so-subtle "It was Agatha all along" wink
The Weeknd lost in his own "Blinding Lights" at the Super Bowl
The Ever Given stuck in the Suez Canal is too relatable
The Celebrity Moment You Analyzed Like It Was Your Job
Jeff Bezos' partner Lauren Sanchez laying eyes on Leo
Chris Evans and Lizzo's cheeky Instagram exchange
Cardi B and Penn Badgley expressing mutual admiration on Twitter
Oscar Isaac cherishing Jessica Chastain on the red carpet (27.3 percent)
Adam Sandler reuniting with the IHOP hostess who didn't seat him
Lil Nas X announcing Montero with 12 pregnant man emojis
Content You Couldn't Get Enough Of
Emilia Mariko's salmon rice bowl
Noodle, the bones/no bones pug (37.9 percent)
YouTube's MrBeast
TikTok's Couch Guy
TikTok's Little Lad renaissance
Tessica Brown's "Gorilla Glue Girl" saga
Something You Saw On The Internet That Actually Made You Feel Good
Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical starts the year off right
Sea shanty TikTok
Tom Daly knitting in the stands at the Tokyo Olympics (38.2 percent)
Eminem serves customers at the grand opening of Mom's Spaghetti
Tom Brady inspires young cancer patient, gifts him hat in person
Tom Brady accidentally ends up on a high school team's FaceTime