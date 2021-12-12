Here's Proof Kim Cattrall Has Seen Reactions to Her Absence on And Just Like That

And just like that, Kim Cattrall has said everything about her absence from the Sex and the City sequel series...without saying anything at all.
The 65-year-old actress, who has been vocal about not wanting to reprise her role of Samantha Jones in any future project for the franchise, liked a few tweets referencing her and And Just Like That... soon after it premiered on HBO Max on Thursday, Dec. 9.
One of them read, "Kim Cattrall didn't return to SATC because her scatting career is finally taking off," adding a red heart emoji. Another tweet stated, "And just like that… I find myself only wanting to watch anything @KimCattrall is in. This is a Kim appreciation tweet." A third tweet read, "And just like that…I want to rewatch the 2014 HBO Canada prestige Toronto-set dramedy Sensitive Skin starring Kim Cattrall."
And Just Like That... stars the other three original Sex and the City actresses—Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, as well as a slew of returning recurring cast members. The new series addresses the absence of Cattrall's character minutes into the premiere, while addressing a feud that brings to mind past real-life events.
And Just Like That... also incorporates a heartwarming gesture from Samantha to Parker's Carrie Bradshaw. While many fans speculated that the move paves the way for Cattrall to come back after all, showrunner Michael Patrick King told Vanity Fair, "There was never a conscious thought of any return."
"Our show has always been about breakups," he continued. "The obstacle was that Kim moved on. She doesn't wanna play Samantha. So what do we do about Samantha? No one wanted to kill her. We love Samantha. Samantha's alive and vibrant somewhere. So how do we do this, and not have it be unbelievable in terms of like, 'Oh, she's just where somewhere in the city. We never see her again'? I bump into people I don't want to see in the city the all the time. That's not realistic."
When asked if he's heard from Cattrall since the series premiere, King said, "No."
Last week, days before And Just Like That... began streaming, Cattrall liked a tweet that read, "@KimCattrall I am such a fan. With the #SATC reboot happening, they keep bringing you up. I applaud you for making choices that are right for you. You are not required to do anything you don't want to do or that won't make you happy. Looking forward to you on #QAF happy holidays!"
In January, Cattrall also liked a tweet that read, "I absolutely love Sex and the City and whilst I am saddened that Samantha will not return, I applaud doing what is best for you and think this is great example of putting yourself first. Well done @KimCattrall."
And if you're wondering what Cattrall is up to, in a case of life imitating fiction, she has been spending time abroad. The actress recently shared on Instagram a photo of herself having a drink at a restaurant in Toronto.
She also recently visited Italy.
And she's keeping busy with her acting career outside of the SATC universe. Last year, she starred in the short-lived Fox drama series Filthy Rich. She is currently filming Sebastian Maniscalco's comedy film About My Father with the comedian and Robert De Niro.
While the SATC revival didn't work out for Cattrall, the actress is set to star in two shows from other beloved franchises—she has a recurring role in Peacock's reboot of Queer as Folk and will take over narrating duties in the How I Met Your Mother spinoff series, How I Met Your Father, set to premiere in January 2022.
"We miss you so much Ms. Jones! It will never be the same," a fan commented to Cattrall on Instagram, "but we will continue to support all your endeavors."