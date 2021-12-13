Lauren Conrad Shares Holiday Gift Picks for Little Ones

We interviewed Lauren Conrad because we think you'll like her picks. The products shown are from Lauren's own brands. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you have holiday gift shopping on your list, but you didn't actually get to it yet, you're far from alone. And if you are looking for some insights on shopping and how to get organized you came to the right place. E! Holiday Guest Editor Lauren Conrad has tips on how to get through that gift list and some present suggestions for the little ones in your life.

Lauren admitted that she "never, never, never" gets ahead on her holiday shopping, but she did this time around, remarking, "You know what I did? I set aside time in my calendar, which I never do, but I literally scheduled time to do my holiday shopping."

The Little Market founder elaborated, "I did that because I think that people often think of it as something you sort of do whenever you have spare time, but I made a real effort to get it done. I always leave so much if to the last minute and every year and say 'I'm going to be better next year,' but this time I stuck with it amazingly."

Thankfully, Lauren is ahead of the game because that means we got to pick her brain about shopping for kids' gifts, including which items to avoid.